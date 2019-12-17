In July this year, Google had announced that it would begin limiting access to less secure apps to protect G Suite accounts. Google has now confirmed in a new blog post that it will begin limiting access to G Suite account data for less secure apps (LSAs) in June 2020.

After January 15, 2020, G Suite users who try to connect to a less secure app will not be allowed to do so. As noted by Google, this will affect G Suite users of legacy email, calendar, and contacts apps that use CalDAV, CardDAV, and IMAP protocols to allow password-only access to G Suite account data.

However, users who have connected to less secure apps prior to June 15, 2020 will still be allowed to use them until access to all LSAs is turned off. Google is planning to turn off access to low secure apps for all G Suite accounts by February 15, 2021.

Less secure apps (LSAs) are third-party apps that can access G Suite account data with just a username and password, without any other form of authentication. Google recommends that G Suite users switch to apps supporting OAuth, which is a more modern as well as secure access method. Unlike LSAs, OAuth allows Google to better identify and prevent any hijacking attempts, even if the hackers have the target's username and password.

Gmail now lets you send emails as attachments and reschedule appointments