Google Assistant is apparently very happy about the COVID-19 vaccine, so much so that it now has a song titled "The Vaccine Song" that it will sing to you if you ask it to.

It works on smart speakers like the Nest Audio, but if you ask it to since on any of the best Android phones, you get to enjoy the experience with on-screen lyrics, complete with emojis.

The Vaccine Song celebrates the vaccine's ability to protect and help prevent severe illnesses from contracting COVID-19 while praising the record time that it took for scientists to develop the vaccines.