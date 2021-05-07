What you need to know
- Google Assistant celebrates the COVID-19 vaccine with a song.
- "The Vaccine Song" praises scientists for the record time that vaccines were developed.
- Just ask Google Assistant to sing the song and... judge for yourself.
Google Assistant is apparently very happy about the COVID-19 vaccine, so much so that it now has a song titled "The Vaccine Song" that it will sing to you if you ask it to.
It works on smart speakers like the Nest Audio, but if you ask it to since on any of the best Android phones, you get to enjoy the experience with on-screen lyrics, complete with emojis.
The Vaccine Song celebrates the vaccine's ability to protect and help prevent severe illnesses from contracting COVID-19 while praising the record time that it took for scientists to develop the vaccines.
The song won't win any Grammy awards, but it at least rhymes. Google Assistant tends to lean a bit heavily on the autotune, but it's no Mariah Carey. What can you expect from an AI assistant that hasn't been given any formal singing lessons?
The song may not convince nay-sayers to get the vaccine, but it's a cute if not cringey way to celebrate the progress that the rollout has in getting businesses, states, and countries to start opening back up.
But don't take my word for it; go ahead and ask Google Assistant to serenade you with a happy vaccine song!
