One of the many announcements during Google I/O 2019 was that Google Assistant would be coming to Waze. As of Monday, June 10, that functionality is now rolling out to the Waze Android app.

You'll be able to access Google Assistant in the Waze app by simply saying "Hey Google" or "OK Google." In addition to the usual Assistant commands, you can also perform actions such as reporting accidents or ask to avoid tolls on your route — all without having to touch your phone.

Waze is powered by its millions of users that report traffic conditions and hazards in real-time, but using your phone while driving is never a smart move. Thanks to the Assistant integration, you'll be able to perform all of your Waze duties while keeping both hands on the wheel.

If you want to start using Google Assistant in the Waze app for yourself, Google says the functionality is rolling out now. Just keep in mind that it only works with the Waze Android app (no iOS support yet) and is currently limited to English.

