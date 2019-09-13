The long-awaited dark mode for Gmail and the Play Store finally began rolling out earlier this week. A dark theme option is now being rolled out for the Google App and Google Assistant as well. While Google had rolled out a dark theme for the Google app for a small number of users in June this year, this is the first time that the Google Assistant is getting a dark theme.

As reported by a few Reddit users (via XDA Developers), Google is currently enabling dark theme for the Google App and Google Assistant via a server-side update. For now, it appears the update is only rolling out to a small number of users in the U.S., UK, and Australia.