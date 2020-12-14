Google's AR animal farm now includes pigs, milk cows, and more

As you've probably noticed, Google had enhanced its search experience when looking up animals to include 3D models of a selection of creatures. You could either view them in the browser or search app, or project them into your living space to see them full size if you had a compatible phone.

The company frequently updates its collection with new animals, and now includes 50 more animals and breeds. Google announced the change today, highlighting a few new animals including the giraffe, cat, zebra, milk cow, pig, and the chow chow dog breed.

Hip(po), hip(po), hooray! 🦛 There are 50 new AR animals to discover on Search. Search for your favorite animal on your Google mobile app, tap "View in 3D" to see them in your space and don’t forget to share your best creations with #Google3D. pic.twitter.com/u80Mn7wi1z — Google (@Google) December 11, 2020

While Google didn't list all of its animals it had added, an earlier list of upcoming additions revealed a couple of these new animals including:

Akita

Beagle

Border Collie

Bulldog

Cane Corso

Coyote

Dachshund

Doberman

Donkey

Fennec fox

German Shepherd

Giraffe

Hamster

Hippo

Kitten

Milk Cow

Ox

Pig

Pitbull

Ragdoll

Red Panda

Siberian Husky

Sphynx

Unicorn

Welsh Corgi

Zebra

We'll have the full list of animals up eventually, in the meantime you can see all the other pre-existing animals at our linked post above.

In earlier months, Google had added exciting and esoteric animals from history and mythology. It partnered with Universal to showcase the dinosaurs of Jurassic Park, and it often showed off some seasonally relevant animals like the Easter Bunny.