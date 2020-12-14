Google's AR animal farm now includes pigs, milk cows, and more

What you need to know
- Google today added a slew of new animals to its AR stable this morning.
- These include the giraffe, milk cow, zebra, and more.
- Google earlier added ancient and mythical animals, including Unicorns and Dinosaurs.
As you've probably noticed, Google had enhanced its search experience when looking up animals to include 3D models of a selection of creatures. You could either view them in the browser or search app, or project them into your living space to see them full size if you had a compatible phone.
The company frequently updates its collection with new animals, and now includes 50 more animals and breeds. Google announced the change today, highlighting a few new animals including the giraffe, cat, zebra, milk cow, pig, and the chow chow dog breed.
While Google didn't list all of its animals it had added, an earlier list of upcoming additions revealed a couple of these new animals including:
- Akita
- Beagle
- Border Collie
- Bulldog
- Cane Corso
- Coyote
- Dachshund
- Doberman
- Donkey
- Fennec fox
- German Shepherd
- Giraffe
- Hamster
- Hippo
- Kitten
- Milk Cow
- Ox
- Pig
- Pitbull
- Ragdoll
- Red Panda
- Siberian Husky
- Sphynx
- Unicorn
- Welsh Corgi
- Zebra
We'll have the full list of animals up eventually, in the meantime you can see all the other pre-existing animals at our linked post above.
In earlier months, Google had added exciting and esoteric animals from history and mythology. It partnered with Universal to showcase the dinosaurs of Jurassic Park, and it often showed off some seasonally relevant animals like the Easter Bunny.
