What you need to know
- A sequel to God of War has been announced.
- It's coming in 2021.
- Ragnarok is coming.
In what was easily one of the biggest announcements during today's PS5 games showcase, Sony revealed a sequel to God of War with the warning: Ragnarok is Coming. It's being developed by Sony Santa Monica and while this was an early reveal, the teaser indicates it will release in 2021.
You can see the teaser below:
God of War was a huge success critically and commercially, selling over 10 million copies as of 2019.
