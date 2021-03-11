What you need to know
- Google has added a useful new feature to the Gmail for Android app.
- Gmail for Android now offers new buttons that make copying and pasting email addresses easier than before.
- The feature appears to be rolling out to Gmail users with a server-side update.
The Gmail Android app has started receiving a new feature that makes it easier for users to copy and paste email addresses. As spotted by the folks over at Android Police, Google has added new buttons for "Copy" and "Remove" to one of its best Android apps.
When you long-press on any email address in the To, Cc, or Bcc fields in the app, a new window will appear with the associated name and the two new buttons. The copy button copies the email address to the clipboard, allowing you to paste it into another field. On the other hand, the new remove button lets you clear the selected email address from a field. Until now, users had to select an email address, long-press on it, and then tap on the Copy button.
It is worth noting, however, that the remove button will not delete the email address from all fields. For example, if you have the same email address in both the To and Cc fields, and you delete the one in the To field, the other one won't be deleted.
Unfortunately, the useful new feature doesn't appear to be widely available yet. It is likely that Google is A-B testing the feature, which is why only some users are seeing the new Copy and Remove buttons in the Android app. The last major Gmail update was rolled out in December, when the app gained the ability to edit Office attachments using Docs, Sheets, and Slides.
OPPO Find X3 Pro review: Under the microscope
OPPO's latest flagship is a beautiful piece of glass and metal that you probably won't be able to buy.
Amazon's Build It is a crowdfunding platform that's all upside
Amazon quietly launched its own crowdfunding platform that seems like it's a win-win for everyone — well, almost everyone. So just what is the Build It program, and what products is it offering?
Motorola’s 'flagship' Moto G will launch soon to rival the Galaxy S20 FE
Motorola has started teasing the launch of its first-ever 'flagship' Moto G smartphone. The official teaser confirms the phone will have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 chipset under the hood.
Break a sweat with these great Oculus Quest 2 exercise games and apps
Do you prefer your workouts to challenge your full body? Do you care more about aerobics or muscle training? Do you need a high-speed soundtrack or a high score to motivate you? Or do you want a game first and foremost, with exercise as a happy bonus? Whatever your preferences, we have the best Oculus Quest 2 VR experiences to keep you healthy while staying indoors.