The Gmail Android app has started receiving a new feature that makes it easier for users to copy and paste email addresses. As spotted by the folks over at Android Police, Google has added new buttons for "Copy" and "Remove" to one of its best Android apps.

When you long-press on any email address in the To, Cc, or Bcc fields in the app, a new window will appear with the associated name and the two new buttons. The copy button copies the email address to the clipboard, allowing you to paste it into another field. On the other hand, the new remove button lets you clear the selected email address from a field. Until now, users had to select an email address, long-press on it, and then tap on the Copy button.