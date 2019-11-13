What you need to know
- GitHub launched its mobile app into beta today.
- GitHub mobile allows developers to work and communicate with their teams on the go.
- The app is first available for testing on iPhone and iPad, but an Android version is "coming soon."
GitHub today launched its new mobile app into beta. The mobile app is first available for testing on iPhone and iPad, but says an Android version is "coming soon."
"There's a lot you can do on GitHub that doesn't require a complex development environment, like sharing feedback on a design discussion and reviewing a few lines of code," GitHub said in its blog post announcing the app. "Now we are making these tasks easy for you to perform, no matter where you work, with a beautifully native experience."
The app allows you to stay productive when away from your PC, reviewing code and merging changes wherever you may be. The app is built to automatically adapt to differing screen sizes, and GitHub has included a dark mode that will change based on your system settings.
If you're interested in jumping in the beta pool, you can sign up to participate in the iOS TestFlight beta at GitHub's website. If you have an Android phone, you can also join the waitlist for the beta ahead of launch.
The Sony WF-1000XM3s are some of the best-sounding true wireless earbuds
Sony’s latest WF-1000XM3s bring the best of the company’s big headphones to the true wireless segment.
Xiaomi Miiiw MWBK01 review: The only wireless keyboard you'll ever need
The Miiiiw MWBK01 wireless keyboard has a minimal design that looks great, and you can easily switch between Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless with a toggle. It connects to two devices at once, and works with Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS devices.
Ring Indoor Cam review: Priced right and full of features
Ring's newest indoor cam comes in at just $60, and it's a camera that every Ring owner needs to invest in!
Keep your wallet put away and pay with your Wear OS watch
Ready to start paying for your coffee with just your watch? Here are all the Wear OS devices that support Google Pay!