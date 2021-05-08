The battle for the iconic maglia rosa kicks off this weekend in Italy as the world's best riders tackle cycling's most scenic and arguably most challenging stages. Read on to find out how to get a Giro d'Italia 2021 live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Taking place just seven months after last year's coronavirus-delayed edition of the race, this year's race covers over 3,500km of mountain climbs, sprints, and hills, across 21 calf-popping stages.

The grueling schedule has four mountainous stages falling on consecutive days between Stage 6 to Stage 9 ahead of equally intimidating summit finishes on the infamous Monte Zoncolan (Stage 14) and Sega di Ala (Stage 17).

Last year's surprise Giro winner Tao Geoghegan Hart won't be back to defend his title this time out, with the 104th edition of the race expected to be an open affair.

Hart's Ineos Grenadier teammate Egan Bernal leads a trio of favorites to win this year's pink jersey, with the Colombian rider tipped to battle it out against Simon Yates (BikeExchange), and Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

Read on to find out how to watch the Giro d'Italia 2021, no matter where you are in the world.

Giro d'Italia 2021: Where and when?

Taking place across 21 stages, the Giro d'Italia 2021 this year returns to its regular spring slot in the calendar and will run between Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 30.

Start times vary from stage to stage, but action on most days gets underway between midday and 1pm local time (so look to tune in at 11am BST, 6am ET, 3am PT, or 9pm AEST).

See below for this year's full Giro schedule.

Watch the Giro d'Italia 2021 online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this iconic cycling event further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Giro d'Italia 2021 but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.