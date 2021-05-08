The battle for the iconic maglia rosa kicks off this weekend in Italy as the world's best riders tackle cycling's most scenic and arguably most challenging stages. Read on to find out how to get a Giro d'Italia 2021 live stream, no matter where you are in the world.
Taking place just seven months after last year's coronavirus-delayed edition of the race, this year's race covers over 3,500km of mountain climbs, sprints, and hills, across 21 calf-popping stages.
The grueling schedule has four mountainous stages falling on consecutive days between Stage 6 to Stage 9 ahead of equally intimidating summit finishes on the infamous Monte Zoncolan (Stage 14) and Sega di Ala (Stage 17).
Last year's surprise Giro winner Tao Geoghegan Hart won't be back to defend his title this time out, with the 104th edition of the race expected to be an open affair.
Hart's Ineos Grenadier teammate Egan Bernal leads a trio of favorites to win this year's pink jersey, with the Colombian rider tipped to battle it out against Simon Yates (BikeExchange), and Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep).
Giro d'Italia 2021: Where and when?
Taking place across 21 stages, the Giro d'Italia 2021 this year returns to its regular spring slot in the calendar and will run between Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 30.
Start times vary from stage to stage, but action on most days gets underway between midday and 1pm local time (so look to tune in at 11am BST, 6am ET, 3am PT, or 9pm AEST).
See below for this year's full Giro schedule.
Watch the Giro d'Italia 2021 online from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this iconic cycling event further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Giro d'Italia 2021 but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch the Giro d'Italia 2021 online in the US
If you're in the States and looking to watch the action from Italy, the Giro d'Italia 2021 can be accessed via cycling specialty streaming service GCN. A subscription to its GCN+ Race Pass tier will set you back $8.99/month or $49.99 annually and give you access to most of the cycling season's biggest races.
Start times vary, but action will generally kick off for U.S. viewers at around 7am ET / 4am PT each day.
How to stream the Giro d'Italia 2021 live in the UK
Eurosport has exclusive live coverage of the Giro d'Italia 2021 in the UK, with Eurosport 1 the channel to head to via Sky, BT TV or Virgin Media. If you're looking to watch the race on a laptop or mobile device, you'll need to grab the standalone Eurosport Player which costs £9.99 a month or £39.99 for the whole year.
Free-to-air Welsh language station is also offering daily live coverage of this year's Giro on its linear TV channel and via its app and S4C Clic streaming and catch-up service. On top of that, S4C can also be streamed for FREE via BBC iPlayer.
One further option for UK viewers is dedicated cycling streaming service GCN Race Pass, which will also be showing all stages of the race live and in full. The service costs £39.99 for a year.
How to stream the Giro d'Italia 2021 live in Canada
Like the US, Canadians will be able to use streaming service GCN+ Race Pass to broadcast both the race live and in full.
Race Pass costs CA$8.99 per month or CA$49.99C annually for Canadian customers.
Live stream Giro d'Italia 2021 in Australia
Cycling fans Down Under can tune into live coverage of the Giro d'Italia 2021 via free-to-air SBS Viceland , which will be showing the race live and in full. Most stages should start around 9pm AEST each day
Giro d'Italia 2021: Full Schedule
Start times for each stage are as follows:
- Stage 1 (ITT) - Saturday, May 8 at 2pm CEST, 1pm BST, 8am ET
- Stage 2 - Sunday, May 9 at 12.55pm CEST, 11.55am BST, 6.55am ET
- Stage 3 - Monday, May 10 at 12.20pm CEST, 11.20am BST, 6.20am ET
- Stage 4 - Tuesday, May 11 at 12.05pm CEST, 11.05am BST, 6.05am ET
- Stage 5 - Wednesday, May 12 at 1.10pm CEST, 12.10pm BST, 7.10am ET
- Stage 6 - Thursday, May 13 at 12.45am CEST, 11.45am BST, 6.45am ET
- Stage 7 - Friday, May 14 at 12.50pm CEST, 11.50am BST, 6.50am ET
- Stage 8 - Saturday, May 15 at 12.40pm CEST, 11.40am BST, 6.40am ET
- Stage 9 - Sunday, May 16 at 12.30pm CEST, 11.30am BST, 6.30am ET
- Stage 10 - Monday, May 17 at 1.40pm CEST, 12.40pm BST, 7.40am ET
- Rest - Tuesday, May 18
- Stage 11 - Wednesday, May 19 at 12.55pm CEST, 11.55am BST, 6.55am ET
- Stage 12 - Thursday, May 20 at 11.25am CEST, 10.25am BST, 5.25am ET
- Stage 13 - Friday, May 21 at 12.55pm CEST, 11.55am BST, 6.55am ET
- Stage 14 - Saturday, May 22 at 11.30pm CEST, 10.30am BST, 5.30am ET
- Stage 15 - Sunday, May 23 at 1.30pm CEST, 12.30pm BST, 7.30am ET
- Stage 16 - Monday, May 24 at 10.50am CEST, 9.50am BST, 4.50am ET
- Rest - Tuesday, May 25
- Stage 17 - Wednesday, May 26 at 12pm CEST, 11am BST, 6am ET
- Stage 18 - Thursday, May 27 at 11.35am CEST, 10.35am BST, 5.35am ET
- Stage 19 - Friday, May 28 at 12.10pm CEST, 11.10am BST, 6.10am ET
- Stage 20 - Saturday, May 29 at 12.20pm CEST, 11.20am BST, 6.20am ET
- Stage 21 (ITT) - Sunday, May 30 at 1.35pm CEST, 12.35pm BST, 7.35am ET
