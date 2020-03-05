Ghost Of Tsushima Release Date TrailerSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

What you need to know

  • Sony released a new trailer for Ghost of Tsushima, revealing the release date is set for June 26.
  • The story trailer shows Jin's struggle to maintain honor against the Mongol invaders.
  • The special editions of the game have also been revealed.

Back at the Game Awards 2019, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Sucker Punch shared that Ghost of Tsushima was aiming to release sometime in Summer 2020. We now have an exact release date, as a new story trailer has shared that Ghost of Tsushima is set to be available on PlayStation 4 on June 26.

You can check out the new story trailer below, which shows Jin struggling to maintain the ways of honor his father taught him.

On PlayStation Blog, new details were also shared on the three special editions for the game. The Digital Deluxe Edition is $69.99 and includes in-game items like a technique point, digital art book and special skin, while the Special Edition is $69.99 and includes the same items in a Steelbook case. The Collector's Edition throws in statues, a cloth map and a war banner for $169.99. You can see all three below (tap or click the images to enlarge them).

Get ready to live stream UFC 248 with an ESPN+ subscription

Ghost Of Tsushima Digital DeluxeGhost Of Tsushima Special EditionGhost Of Tsushima CeSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

We'll be sure to share more as new information becomes available and the game gets closer to release. Ghost of Tsushima is set to arrive on June 26, exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

Feel the steel

Ghost of Tsushima Special Edition

Take the fight to the Mongols

With the Special Edition of Ghost of Tsushima, players get some neat digital extras, including an art book. It also includes a special Steelbook case.

The most elite

Ghost of Tsushima Collector's Edition

Everything on offer

The Ghost of Tsushima Collector's Edition includes everything in the Special Edition alongside a cloth map, war banner and statues.

Get More PlayStation

Sony PlayStation

The Jiggle Physics Podcast is new, and it's all about games

Jiggle Physics Art

Every week, the Jiggle Physics podcast brings you the latest news and hot takes from around the games industry with familiar co-hosts and special guests. We cover PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox, and everything in between.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe on Spotify: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.