A few days ago during Sony's last State of Play livestream for the year, a short trailer for Ghost of Tsushima was revealed, with the promise of more being shown at The Game Awards. Well, now we've finally seen what Sucker Punch had in store for us. As Geoff Keighley has previously said, this will be the longest trailer of the night.

It's a cinematic trailer that doesn't show much in the way of gameplay, but we already know how nice the gameplay looks. What this trailer does do well is set the atsmophere for the game.

Players will get their hands on it Summer 2020. Ghost of Tsushima is being developer by Sucker Punch exclusively for the PlayStation 4. Given that the PlayStation 5 is right around the corner, it could also be in development for that console, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. At the very least, it should be backward compatible.