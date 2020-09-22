It's hard not to find the grass greener on the other side, and while most iOS 14 features are things we already had — including home screen widgets, which we've had for years and years — but there are a number of Android enthusiasts who find themselves smitten with the rounded corners and clean lines of iOS 14 widgets. The beauty of Android's more experienced theming community, though, is that when something doesn't exist somewhere for us to use yet, we just make it ourselves.

I'm a longtime fan of KWGT for this, because as a What-You-See-Is-What-You-Get editor, if you can picture it in your head, you usually can get it to look exactly the same on your home screen. There's been a lot of themers and KWGT enthusiasts building widgets based on the ones in iOS 14 and the iOS 14 Beta over the summer, and that means there are now several KWGT presets and packs that you can download and try out on your own phone right now.

As a note, in order to import a KWGT preset, you'll need KWGT Pro in addition to the free main KWGT app.