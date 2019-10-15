Fall is always an exciting season for new tech. With the latest wave of launches, the Pixel 4 is the newest in the lineup of flagship devices for 2019, following the Note 10 and the iPhone 11. The Pixel 4 touts impressive camera capabilities and a competitive price tag, prepared to challenge other flagship devices.

Some users appreciate clear cases more than ever as smartphone designs continue to evolve. The Pixel is no exception to the trend of beautiful and sleek phones of 2019. If you're the type of person that enjoys a device just the way it is, then this is the case for you. The Solid Flex Crystal case by Caseology offers the benefits of a minimal clear case with uncompromised drop-protection. Reinforced corners absorb shock from impacts and drops, cushioning your Pixel's edges.

Skyfall's clear back offers a tough, scratch resistant body made from transparent PC. This two part case comes with a colored bumper lining the edges and offering a raised lip, every inch of your Pixel is protected. Reinforced air space technology cushions in the corners offer additional protection for your device. The perfect clear case for those who want a little extra coverage.

If you're all about texture and grip, Parallax was made for you. This case is a unique tactile experience, with a 3D patterned honeycomb body and an inner protective patterning lining the insides. The dual layers offer additional protection while staying slim in your hands and pockets.

Legion is for the tough, brave, and adventurous—the perfect companion for any journey, whether its a commute to work or a climb to the peak of Mt. Everest. Dual layered TPU and PC means your phone stays protected, while remaining slim enough to keep your phone lightweight. Legion's classic style makes it ideal for any occasion.