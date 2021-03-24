So we love Ecobee's 5th-generation smart thermostat. It's actually our top pick for thermostats that support Alexa, and today you can add even more Amazon Alexa support with the Ecobee Switch+ smart light switch because you can get one for free when you buy a new smart thermostat at Best Buy. That's an $80 value considering that's what the switch goes for on its own. It does go for lower prices quite often, but even now it's $54 on Amazon, so that's still plenty of savings.

This promotional offer is part of a larger 24-hour flash sale going on Best Buy, and it might not last past when this event is set to end. Go for it while you can.

Free stuff is good Ecobee Switch+ smart light switch with Ecobee Smart Thermostat with voice control The switch icludes built-in motion detection, ambient light sensors, and built-in Amazon Alexa. It's easy to install and gives you control over the switch from anywhere using the mobile app or even your voice. Pairs nicely with the smart thermostat. An $80 value See at Best Buy

So in order to get that free switch, you do have to initially invest in the $249.99 Ecobee Smart Thermostat. That's not a discounted price, that's its regular price. However, even when it has gone on sale it usually only ever drops as low as $200. Considering the switch is $80 on its own, you're actually getting more for your money this way.

The Smart Thermostat features a whole new design with a glass finish, a vivid touch display, a quad-core processor, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and far-field voice recognition that can pick up your commands from across the room.

It also comes with a smart sensor that can be used to monitor the temperature in a specific room, giving you more accurate control where you need it most. It will even automatically adjust your thermostat based on occupancy and temperature to keep things at a comfortable level.

While the thermostat will work with Amazon Alexa, it doesn't have Alexa built in. That's where the Switch+ comes in because it does. Use the Switch+ as a conduit to control the thermostat and the rest of your smart home with just your voice. It takes about 45 minutes to install (requires a neutral wire) and ecobee provides plenty of tutorials and videos to help you do it. The switch can turn off your lights when the room is empty or be used for outdoor lighting to turn them on when the sun sets or off when it rises. It also comes with an app that gives you more control over what your lights are doing.