There's a heck of a deal going on the Moto Z3 Play with moto smart speaker. For Motorola's Black Friday in July sale starting today, they're knocking $250 off a bundle that includes the Moto Z3 Play, and their Alexa-ready speaker mod that connects to the back. Between the Alexa Mod normally going for $150 and the 64 GB Moto Z3 Play for $500, you're basically getting a free speaker and $100 off a solid phone.

When the moto smart speaker with Amazon Alexa is attached to the Z3 Play, you get hands-free control and excellent sound at the ready. Alexa can answer your trivia questions, update your to-do list, check the weather, and generally be your helpful sidekick whereever you go. When you're not chatting with Alexa, this speaker can crank out your favorite tunes in high fidelity.

The joy of the Moto Z3 Play is swapping out all sorts of different mods as needed. Going on a big trip? Take the Hasselblad True Zoom mod for better pictures. Wanna hunker down for a long play session? Try out the moto gamepad. You know it's going to be a long day away from a plug? Slap on the power pack. Keep an eye out for more deals on mods like these throughout the weekend!

This deal is only available from today through July 27, so act fast!