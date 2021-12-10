With Genshin Impact Update 2.3 in the rearview mirror, miHoYo will certainly look towards Update 2.4 in the near future. We don't have exact details as to what players can expect just yet, but some leaks from data miners and teases from the developer point to a couple of new characters and a mysterious region below the island of Watatsumi. With that in mind, here's what we know about Update 2.4 so far. Genshin Impact Update 2.4: Yun Jin and Shenhe make their debuts

Yun Jin and Shenhe aren't technically confirmed for Update 2.4 yet, but it's within reason that since miHoYo officially revealed them, you can expect them in the next update. Yun Jin: Yun Jin is a popular singer and dancer among Liyue Harbor and is the current director of the Yun-Han Opera Troupe. She is a four-star Geo user who wields a powerful polearm. According to Honey Hunter World, her Elemental Burst, Cliffbreaker's Banner, deals area-of-effect damage and grants party members bonus damage based on Yun Jin's defense stat. Her Elemental Skill allegedly allows her to form a shield that absorbs elemental and physical damage.

Shenhe: Shenhe is a five-star Cryo polearm user who hails from a clan of exorcists. She also happens to be Cloud Retainer's disciple. According to Honey Hunter World, her Elemental Burst, Divine Maiden's Deliverance, deals massive area-of-effect damage through a spirit talisman that roams the battlefield. Spring Spirit Summoning, her Elemental Skill, unleashes that same spirit and buffs party members. There are also rumors that a new Fatui Harbinger named Arlecchino will make an appearance, but they likely won't be a playable character in 2.4.

Each smaller Genshin update brings a host of new weapons, monsters, and events. That should continue with Update 2.4, but nothing has been officially announced yet. That doesn't mean we're completely in the dark, though. Data miners have leaked (via Inverse) what appears to be a new playable location, Enkanomiya, which resides below Watatsumi Island. Apparently, the area will feature spectral enemies and elemental Vishaps. Genshin Impact Update 2.4: Release date Judging by its prior update cadence, Update 2.4 could drop sometime in January or February 2022. Some speculate a Jan. 5 date, but miHoYo has not confirmed this. As usual, whenever the update does release, you can expect server maintenance to get started around 6 a.m. China Standard Time (5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT), lasting anywhere between four to six hours. Players will be compensated for the downtime with Primogems, accordingly.