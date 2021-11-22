Genshin Impact is getting two more characters, as revealed on Monday. According to the Twitter bios shared out for Yun Jun and Shenhe, Yun Jin is a Geo Polarm user and the director of the Yun-Han Opera Troupe. Meanwhile, Shenhe is a Polearm user that comes from a family of exorcists.

There's no other information right now, as these characters won't be available until at least sometime after Genshin Impact Update 2.3. That update is adding the already wildly-popular Arrataki Itto and Gorou, though those two characters aren't being added until a couple of weeks into the launch of the update.

The list of Genshin Impact characters continues to grow at a regular pace, keeping Genshin Impact as one of the best Android games around and one of the best free-to-play titles on PS5.

Developing...