As someone who tends to favor one-and-done single-player games, a persistently evolving and expanding experience like Genshin Impact shouldn't have appealed to me... but I haven't been able to stop playing it. That's a testament to how fun developer miHoYo made the game. Its ever-expanding story actually serves to its benefit, and updates usually bring meaningful gameplay changes and additions as well. There's a good reason it's become one of the best Android games out there, but that doesn't mean it's perfect. There are a few features I think it lacks that I'd love to see make their way to Genshin Impact. Ability to trade characters

First and foremost, I think it's a massive detriment that Genshin Impact doesn't allow players to trade characters. I've shamefully spent well over $150 for Genesis Crystals, an in-game currency that can be redeemed for Primogems, which can then be redeemed for Wishes, which can then be spent on a banner event to hopefully unlock a character I need. Instead of spending my actual money (and I know this is a "me problem"), it'd be nice if Genshin Impact let players trade characters with one another. I've gotten multiples of characters that I don't even use, but I know someone might want them for their own party. Think of it like a Pokémon trading system — even if there are far, far fewer characters in Genshin Impact. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more MiHoYo tries to soften the blow of getting duplicates by offering Constellation upgrades as a reward, unlocking new abilities and buffs that can't be obtained through other methods. But this doesn't help when I get duplicates of characters I don't use. Frankly, I think there are better ways to implement its Constellation mechanic without tying it to duplicate characters. I realize that this may be an unpopular opinion. Genshin Impact's banner events allow players to gamble for better characters, and many players see the gacha system as an integral part of the experience. I also understand why miHoYo doesn't go this route. Genshin Impact was the second-highest grossing mobile game in 2021, helping miHoYo earn $885 million in revenue so far this year. According to app data provided by Mejores Apuestas, Genshin Impact is the fastest mobile gaming app to generate $1 billion in spending. This all points back to its gacha system, tying its new characters to its revenue. If people were allowed to trade characters, I'd imagine revenue would go down as a result. Rideable mounts

One of my biggest gripes in Genshin Impact — one that I keep coming back to every time I play — is that it doesn't have mounts of any kind. Gliding certainly helps while traveling over terrain that changes in elevation, but having dedicated mounts would make traversal much more enjoyable and less of a slog. I can upgrade my character's stamina through Statues of the Seven, but a larger stamina meter just isn't enough given the scale of the world. I'd like to see Genshin Impact take an approach similar to Immortals Fenyx Rising. Not only does Immortals have similar gliding and stamina mechanics, but it also features a variety of mounts to explore the world. Not only that, but miHoYo could make it interesting to collect all of the mounts in the game, much like it does with its weapons and characters already. It seems like a win-win scenario for consumer and developer. More holiday events

Genshin Impact has plenty of events that come and go over the seasons, but it doesn't have actual holiday events tied to holidays like Halloween. On one hand, it's understandable given that the developer is based in China, and much of its fanbase may not celebrate traditional Western holidays. On the other hand, Genshin Impact is a global hit, and there are plenty of people who'd love a spooky-themed event, regardless of what it's called. Think about how cool it could be to see Mondstadt decorated for Halloween or decked out for the Christmas season in the winter. Using events like this could even be a way to teach more players about Chinese holidays. It's already had a Chinese New Year event with the Lantern Rite Festival, so it's time to expand. Armor and outfits

Genshin Impact technically added outfits to the game in Update 1.6, but so far, only two have been available for players to unlock. There are over 40 playable characters, with more to come soon. That's just 5% that have alternate outfits, and those outfits are limited to those two characters, Barbara and Jean. Given how stylish miHoYo already makes the characters, adding more outfits and even armor seems like a no-brainer. They'd be the perfect cosmetic items to bring to the game. It seems like an oversight that a game so focused on character aesthetics would miss out on this opportunity. A long road ahead Genshin Impact is clearly here to stay and miHoYo is in this for the long haul. There's no telling what the game will look like in two or three year's time. It's already come a long way from its release in September 2020. MiHoYo could be working on some of the above features or none at all. Whatever the case, players will have plenty of content to look forward too.