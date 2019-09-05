It's no secret that IFA is home to a lot of product announcements, and Garmin made sure to take full advantage of the annual trade show by revealing a heap of new wearables it'll soon be launching.

Among all of the announcements, the one that sticks out as the most interesting is the Garmin Venu. This is a new smartwatch from Garmin, and it marks the first entry in the company's Venu series. The watch features an AMOLED display, built-in GPS, and is rated for up to 5 days of battery life on a single charge.

This is Garmin's first smartwatch to ship with an AMOLED display, and as we've seen on the Fitbit Versa 2, the switch to AMOLED from LCD is a big one — especially when it comes to wearables.

You'll find a variety of health-tracking features on the Venu, including menstrual cycle tracking for female users and in-depth sleep monitoring thanks to the Venu's Pulse Ox oxygen sensor. Garmin's also offering things like stress tracking, reminders to relax during the day, and the ability to log your water intake from your wrist.

On the smartwatch side of things, the Venu syncs with notifications from your phone, allows you to download songs from Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer, and make contactless NFC payments through Garmin Pay.

The Venu will be available at some point in September and carries a hefty retail price of $400.