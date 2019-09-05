What you need to know
- Garmin is announcing a bunch of new wearables at IFA 2019, including the Venu, Vivoactive 4/4S, Vivomove Series, and Legacy Hero Series.
- The Venu is brand-new smartwatch line from Garmin, featuring an AMOLED display, GPS, and 5-day battery life.
- You can rock a Captain Marvel or Captain America-themed watch with the Legacy Hero Series.
It's no secret that IFA is home to a lot of product announcements, and Garmin made sure to take full advantage of the annual trade show by revealing a heap of new wearables it'll soon be launching.
Among all of the announcements, the one that sticks out as the most interesting is the Garmin Venu. This is a new smartwatch from Garmin, and it marks the first entry in the company's Venu series. The watch features an AMOLED display, built-in GPS, and is rated for up to 5 days of battery life on a single charge.
This is Garmin's first smartwatch to ship with an AMOLED display, and as we've seen on the Fitbit Versa 2, the switch to AMOLED from LCD is a big one — especially when it comes to wearables.
You'll find a variety of health-tracking features on the Venu, including menstrual cycle tracking for female users and in-depth sleep monitoring thanks to the Venu's Pulse Ox oxygen sensor. Garmin's also offering things like stress tracking, reminders to relax during the day, and the ability to log your water intake from your wrist.
On the smartwatch side of things, the Venu syncs with notifications from your phone, allows you to download songs from Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer, and make contactless NFC payments through Garmin Pay.
The Venu will be available at some point in September and carries a hefty retail price of $400.
Along with the Venu, Garmin's also coming out with its new Vivoactive 4/4S watches and Vivomove hybrid series — including the 3/3S, Style, and Luxe.
The Vivoactive 4/4S offer almost all of the same features of the Venu, save for the fact that there's an LCD display instead of an AMOLED one. You're still getting GPS, Garmin Pay, and the Pulse Ox sensor, along with even longer battery life with a rating of up to 8 days. Both watches are also launching in September, with a slightly lower price of $350.
Moving over to the Vivomove Series, we have the Vivomove 3/3S, Style, and Luxe models. These are hybrid watches, meaning there are real ticking hands along with a hidden smart display that can showcase notifications, steps, heart-rate, and more.
The main differences between the various models are the design and materials used, but the feature-set remains the same across the board. With the Vivomove Series, you'll get smartphone notifications, 24/7 health monitoring, Garmin Pay, and connected GPS when paired with your phone. Pricing starts at $250 for the 3/3S and goes all the way up to $550 for the Luxe. Similar to the Venu and Vivoactive 4/4S, the new Vivomove series is also launching in September.
Last but not least, we've got the Garmin Legacy Hero Series. These are two more watches entering Garmin's lineup, and while the standard array of features like GPS, Garmin Pay, and health tracking are great, the star of the show here are the superhero-inspired designs. Working with Marvel, Garmin created two watches for this series — one desinged after Captain America and another after Captain Marvel.
Just like everything else, the Legacy Hero Series is launching in September with a price tag of $400.
Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch review: Wear OS at its finest
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.