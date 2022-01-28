Fully-unlocked cellular potential
Garmin Venu 2 Plus
Cutting costs, adding sizes, and colors
Garmin Venu 2 and 2S
If you want to be able to answer calls or ask your favorite voice assistant a question without pulling out your phone, the new Venu 2 Plus justifies the slightly higher cost. Otherwise, it has the same software and sensors as the other Venu 2 watches, but only ships in one 43mm configuration.
Pros
- Supports Google Assistant, Siri, and Bixby commands
- Can take phone calls on watch
- Has a third button for two shortcuts
- Best battery life in GPS mode
Cons
- Slightly shorter daily battery life
- More expensive
Considering the Venu 2 watches' high cost of entry, you can forego cellular options and receive the same display (plus even better longevity) for a lower price. The Venu 2 offers a similar design, while the 2S gives you a smaller configuration that some will prefer.
Pros
- Lower price, often on sale
- 2S offers lighter, more colorful design
- 2 extra days of daily battery life
Cons
- No mic for calls or voice assistant
- Only two nav buttons
- Fewer GPS-tracking hours
If you're weighing which Venu 2 lineup to buy, rest assured that they share more similarities than differences. Each model has a pixel-rich AMOLED display, a plastic case with a steel bezel, water resistance, the same sensors, and other similar features. Of course, you're paying a substantial bill no matter which you choose, but is the new Venu 2 Plus worth spending a bit more? It depends on whether you want a lifestyle watch or a phone-independent one.
Garmin Venu 2 vs. Venu 2 Plus: A few key differences
The newer Garmin Venu 2 Plus makes three specific upgrades on the Garmin Venu 2 and 2S: it adds a microphone, speaker, and a third navigation button on the side of the watch.
Courtesy of the mic and speaker, the Venu 2 Plus can take phone calls relayed through your nearby smartphone. Or, you can summon your favorite voice assistant to ask questions or start a workout.
These additions give your watch more utility and slightly dip the overall battery life. For example, the Venu 2 lasts 11 days in smartwatch mode or 8 hours of GPS time, while the Venu 2 Plus lasts just nine days — but also survives 24 hours of GPS tracking, several hours longer than the other Venu 2 watches.
All three watches have touchscreen navigation, but the Venu 2 and Venu 2S have just two buttons, while the Venu 2 Plus added a third. Each can start a workout or go back to the previous screen with a quick press, but only the Plus gives you two shortcuts with a short or long-press of the middle button. You can configure them to summon Garmin Pay, your voice assistant, a smartwatch, or whatever other functionality you need to access frequently and quickly.
Otherwise, you essentially get the same specs across the board. The 2 and 2 Plus are fairly heavy compared to most fitness trackers, while the Garmin Venu 2S offers a lighter experience if you can stomach the smaller display. You can rest assured that you'll get identical software, metrics, sports modes, and longer battery life than any other lifestyle watch.
|Garmin Venu 2
|Garmin Venu 2S
|Garmin Venu 2 Plus
|Operating system
|Garmin OS
works with Android and iOS
|Garmin OS
works with Android and iOS
|Garmin OS
works with Android and iOS
|Display
|1.3-inch / 33mm
Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Color AMOLED touchscreen
|1.1-inch / 29mm
Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Color AMOLED touchscreen
|1.3-inch / 33mm
Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Color AMOLED touchscreen
|Resolution
|416x416
|360x360
|416x416
|Case & bezel
|Fiber-reinforced polymer (plastic)
Stainless steel
|Fiber-reinforced polymer (plastic)
Stainless steel
|Fiber-reinforced polymer (plastic)
Stainless steel
|Bands
|22mm
|18mm
|20mm
|Sensors
|GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO
HRM
barometric altimeter
compass
gyroscope
accelerometer
thermometer
amient light sensor
SpO2
|GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO
HRM
barometric altimeter
compass
gyroscope
accelerometer
thermometer
amient light sensor
SpO2
|GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO
HRM
barometric altimeter
compass
gyroscope
accelerometer
thermometer
amient light sensor
SpO2
|Music storage
|up to 650 songs
works with Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music
|up to 650 songs
works with Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music
|up to 650 songs
works with Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music
|NFC payments
|Garmin Pay
|Garmin Pay
|Garmin Pay
|Phone calls
|🚫
|🚫
|✔️
|Voice assistants
|🚫
|🚫
|Bixby, Google Assistant, Siri
|LTE
|🚫
|🚫
|🚫
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi
|Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi
|Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi
|Battery
|11 days (12 w/ battery saver)
8 hours GPS mode w/ music
22 hours GPS mode w/out music
proprietary charger
|10 days (11 w/ battery saver)
7 hours GPS mode w/ music
19 hours GPS mode w/out music
proprietary charger
|9 days (10 w/ battery saver)
8 hours GPS mode w/ music
24 hours GPS mode w/out music
proprietary charger
|Wireless charging
|🚫
|🚫
|🚫
|Water-resistance
|5 ATM
|5 ATM
|5 ATM
|Dimensions
|45.4 x 45.4 x 12.2mm
|40.4 x 40.4 x 12.1mm
|43.6 x 43.6 x 12.6mm
|Weight
|49g
|38g
|51g
|Colors
|Slate, Silver
|Slate, Silver, Light Gold, Rose Gold
|Slate, Silver, Light Gold
The Garmin Venu 2 and 2S offer a fair compromise
When we first reviewed the Garmin Venu 2, we praised it as a fantastic device that costs too much for what it offers; if it could cost $100 less, it would probably number among the best Android smartwatches by far. But in the ensuing months, we've frequently seen it cost much less than its $400 list price.
With the new Venu 2 Plus likely to cost the full $450 for some time, if you can spot a sale on the Venu 2 or 2S, you may want to grab it on sale instead. The Venu 2 has built-in GPS and music storage, so you can easily work out without a smartphone. If you like leaving your phone behind for workouts, you might not need the Plus's cellular upgrades.
Also, for anyone with slimmer wrists, you may prefer the Venu 2S for its lighter weight and smaller display size. Plus, it has an exclusive, stylish Rose Gold variation you may love.
The Garmin Venu 2 Plus justifies the extra cost
If you can afford the extra cost, the Venu 2 Plus is the future-proofed option we'd recommend. Assuming you'll be getting in some constant workouts, it lasts hours longer than the others for actual workout-tracking, which may aid the reduced battery life from the mic and speakers.
Its smart assistant connectivity helps make the Venu 2 Plus a proper "lifestyle" watch and a fitness one. And we love the third button for accessing your favorite tools like NFC payments without having to scroll through menus. If you're planning to spend a hefty amount on a smartwatch, go Plus-sized; it's one of the best fitness smartwatches we've tested.
Fully-unlocked cellular potential
Garmin Venu 2 Plus
Tracks your workouts the longest
The Venu 2 Plus is the true final form of this watch lineup, offering everything you need for fitness and daily use. You won't regret springing for the option to answer phone calls on your wrist.
Cutting costs, adding sizes, and colors
Garmin Venu 2 and 2S
Go (rose) gold, save money
If you don't mind missing out on a mic and speaker, the Garmin Venu 2 and 2S offers a gorgeous AMOLED display and thorough fitness metrics to help you hit your fitness goals.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best Garmin Venu 2 and 2S screen protectors out there
Want to protect your Garmin Venu 2 or 2S from dings and scratches? We've gathered the best screen protectors to keep your smartwatch looking pristine.
These are the best Garmin Venu 2 and 2S bands you can buy
If you need a new band for your new Garmin Venu 2 or 2S, we've got options for you, whether you need a 22mm or 18mm band.
These are the best bands for the Garmin Vivomove Sport
If you're interested in the latest hybrid smartwatch, the next thing you'll want to do is find the best Garmin Vivomove Sport band for your wearable. Here are our top picks to pair with your new smartwatch!