Garmin makes some of the best Android smartwatches on the market, particularly for fitness enthusiasts. Still, it seems the company wants to improve the battery life of its premium smartwatches like the Garmin Venu series. Garmin has registered a new patent that could do just that by giving them a new type of OLED display.

The patent (via TechRadar) described "energy-collecting display modules" that would be placed among the subpixels of a smartwatch's display. This would differ from the current method that Garmin uses for its Power Glass displays on watches such as the fēnix and Instinct series, with the photovoltaic layer placed between the memory-in-pixel (MIP) display and the glass cover.