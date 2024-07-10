Samsung might release its Apple Vision Pro this year, after all

Samsung just ended their Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 event in Paris, and while they had a lot to say about the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Samsung XR headset didn't make an official appearance.

But the president of Samsung's Mobile Division, TM Roh, took to the stage to announce that "a new XR platform is coming later this year." Everything we know about the Samsung XR headset so far said that the headset wouldn't be debuting until sometime in early to mid-2025, making this announcement a pleasant surprise.

Samsung's upcoming XR headset is thought to be a more affordable competitor to the Apple Vision Pro, bridging the gap between a VR headset and a pair of AR glasses by offering mixed reality vision paired with ultra-high-resolution displays.

