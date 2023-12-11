Winter comes to Population One in a big new update

What you need to know

A new Winter event has overtaken Population: One and will last from December 12, 2023, until January 9, 2024.

Twenty new team deathmatch community maps are available, and the battle royale Evolving Map has snow, new locations, and PJ Santa in the sky.

Holiday-themed skins will grace the in-game store for the next four weeks.

Fortnite isn't the only game getting serious upgrades this Holiday season! Now you, too, can have a grand old time on the snowy hills of Population: One's Evolving Map as winter arrives for one of the best Meta Quest games.

Players will find the Evolving Map is now covered in snow, starting December 12, 2023, and extending until January 9, 2024. Along with that snow is a magical Christmas Village, a Holiday-themed Kingdom area filled with festive statues and Holiday decorations, and even Santa PJ flying through the skies to deliver gifts of loot crates to every good girl and boy down in the trenches.

Even the Sandbox area — that's the space between the Cemetary and Observatory — is getting a Winter-themed overhaul with the Winter Wonderland community-made map. If you haven't played Population: One in a while, this area is regularly swapped out with various community-made maps to change things up throughout the year.

Android Central was able to obtain three exclusive images of the new update, which you'll find below.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: BigBox VR) (Image credit: BigBox VR) (Image credit: BigBox VR)

This marks another year the team has put together a festive event, and the first year one such event has happened since the game went free-to-play earlier this year. The game remains free-to-play for all gamers and is mainly supported by the skin shop, which is regularly updated with far more unique and complex skins than used to be available in the game.

On that note, the team has also thrown together four weeks of Holiday-themed skins for all to enjoy. Plus, fans of the team deathmatch mode can check out the new Holiday-themed Sandbox playlist that includes twenty new maps to play on.