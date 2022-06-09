Pistol Whip's Contracts update brings more missions and weapons to the VR shooter

What you need to know

The Contracts update for first-person VR shooter Pistol Whip will be coming to PC VR, Meta Quest, and PlayStation VR platforms next week on June 16.

The free update will add daily, weekly, and monthly missions with different rules to complete and a leaderboard for each mission.

It will also add three new modifiers for the Styles system and four new melee weapons.

Pistol Whip studio Cloudhead Games announced today that the virtual reality rhythmic first-person shooter will be getting a free update next week that adds a new spin on missions alongside more weapons and modifiers.

The aptly named Contracts update will add contracts to the game, allowing players to take on time-limited missions with specific scenarios and rules. The "Daily Bounty" is a daily contract featuring only one scene, the "Weekly Raid" is a multi-scene mission that refreshes each week, and the "Monthly Ultimatum" has players complete five scenes consecutively with a new contract available at the start of the month.

Each contract features a pre-arranged Style with a collection of modifiers and weapons that have to be used to complete the mission. Players can retry the contracts as much as possible before the respective reset, and each contract comes with an online leaderboard that grades with an emblem for others to see.

The Contracts update also adds three more modifiers to the Styles system introduced with the Smoke & Thunder campaign last year. The modifiers include doubling the speed of enemy bullets, decreasing the the speed of enemy bullets by half for a slow-mo effect, and a modifier that doubles the strength of the player's armor. Four new Brawler weapons are also coming with the update with the Tonfa, Sai, Kama, and Chakram.

The free update will be coming to Pistol Whip, one of the best Oculus Quest 2 games, next week on June 16 for PC VR, Meta Quest, and PlayStation VR headsets.