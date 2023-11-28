Final hours to get the best Meta Quest competitor and 3 free games for cheap!

It's never fun missing a big sale, but Pico is still offering up its fantastic holiday bundle when you buy a Pico 4 headset this year. Customers in Europe and the UK can get €79 / £58 off the regular price of the Pico 4 headset plus a whopping three free games worth over €99 / £78.

That's a total of €178 / £136 in savings just by buying it today! Even if you miss out on the extra savings deal, Pico is including Arizona Sunshine II, Green Hell VR, and Warplanes Battles Over Pacific for free with every Pico 4 sold between November 28, 2023, and January 7, 2024.

Pico 4 128GB: €425 / £314 €346 / £256 at XR Shop Get €79 off and get three free games when you buy the Pico 4 headset today! This offer is only around for a limited time and will get you a rare discount on the best Meta Quest alternative that exists today. Price comparison (UK): Pico 4 256GB - £379 at John Lewis

The Pico 4 was named the best Meta Quest 2 alternative in 2023 and offers better clarity, higher resolution, and even TikTok in VR since the company is owned by ByteDance, TikTok's parent company.

Because it's built on the same Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 platform as the Meta Quest, Pico has been able to get most of the best Meta Quest games on its platform, plus superior clarity for folks who love to play PC VR games.

This bundle includes the upcoming Arizona Sunshine II, the sequel to the award-winning 2016 original game. Play alone or co-op with a friend and survive through an original, narrative-heavy, zombie-infested desert while trying to find patient zero. It won't be an easy task, but Buddy the dog will be with you the entire time, helping ease the loneliness a zombie-filled world has brought.

Green Hell VR drops you into a lush jungle and tasks you to survive, again, alone or with a friend in an excellent co-op experience. No one thought surviving in the Amazon would be easy, but you may not have expected it to be a veritable hell like this.

And, of course, Warplanes Battles Over Pacific puts you in the shoes of a World War II pilot against the Empire of Japan. Fly realistic planes in daring dogfights on either the Japanese or American sides as you duke it out over the world's largest ocean.