The March 2025 VR Games Showcase revealed 20 new Meta Quest games coming this year, plus two existing Meta Quest games getting ports to other platforms. The show was jam-packed with action, and the big debut of Flat2VR Studios' huge library of upcoming games, but one theme shone through the big showcase: co-op games.

While some of the best Meta Quest games are single-player — Batman Arkham Shadow, Behemoth, and Metro Awakening are just a few from the past few months — my favorite VR games almost always involve playing with a friend.

Seven of the 22 announcements today focus on co-op gameplay, giving friends the opportunity to hang out and take challenges head-on while working together. Social experiences are the best part of VR, and that's what makes these upcoming Meta Quest games so dang exciting!

Forefront

Forefront Announcement Trailer | VR Games Showcase Spring 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Population: One used to stand alone as the Meta Quest's only large-scale multiplayer shooter, but the field has widened in the past two years. Contractors Showdown and Ghosts of Tabor proved that the Quest was capable of big multiplayer experiences, and Forefront is here to bring a bit of Battlefield into VR.

Forefront is the latest title from Triangle Factory, the makers of Breachers and Hyper Dash, and it promises to deliver excellent squad-based combat with vehicles and semi-destructible environments.

Given how polished Breachers was at release and how effectively it translated some of the best Rainbow Six Siege mechanics to VR, I've got high hopes that this latest release will bring the heat to the Meta Quest when it debuts in early access sometime this summer.

Check it out on Discord, Meta Quest, or Steam.

Reave

Reave Reveal Trailer | VR Games Showcase Spring 2025 - YouTube Watch On

I've put a lot of hours into Dungeons of Eternity since its debut in mid-2023, and Reave looks to take the successful formula and combine it with the PvPvE concept of Ghosts of Tabor. Players will enter public dungeons as a party tasked with plundering treasure and clearing out the monsters along the way, but be aware that this dungeon is accessible by *anybody* playing the game.

That means there's a very real chance another party could ruin your day just as you round the final corner or collect a huge treasure, or a benevolent benefactor could very well bless you with riches untold. Humans are funny creatures, but can you trust them more than the nearest goblin or living skeleton? We'll have to find out sometime this year, but you can jump into the Discord now and get ready for the early access debut.

Zix

ZIX Gameplay Reveal Footage | VR Games Showcase Spring 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Zix promises to be a co-op roguelike as you've never played before. From the surreal visuals to the "ever-morphing worlds," players should expect unique gameplay they can experience in awe with friends. In the game, you're tasked with being an Acolyte of Chaos, roaming three different worlds in search of chaotic energy that you can combine to create entirely new realms, mix and match enemies, and just get crazy with the reality around you.

Zix boasts what it calls a proprietary gesture-based combat and movement system that foregoes menus and button mashing with physical movement. Developer Hidden IO says you'll be "dashing, dodging, launching projectiles, and stringing together attacks" using nothing but the triggers, grips, and your imagination. Just as you think you've mastered the controls, you'll come face to face with massive bosses and challenges you didn't expect.

Check it out on Meta Quest or Steam and wishlist it for its Fall release!

Exoshock

Exoshock Gameplay Trailer | VR Games Showcase Spring 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Exoshock will be at GDC in just a week with full hands-on opportunities, but until then, we're getting a full taste of what to expect from this 1-4 player co-op PvE game inspired by Helldivers 2, Warhammer 40K, Halo, and FEAR. The game utilizes a vibrant sci-fi art style with procedurally generated environments, giving players a fresh experience every time they venture out with their squad.

Developer Polarity One says the environments are "hostile, oppressive, and alive" as the ships you board teeter on the brink of destruction from the monstrous invaders. Exoshock promises to be "more than just another shooter" as it aims to push the boundaries of existing cooperative VR concepts. You'll pick one of three roles with a dedicated focus, including Flanker, Suppressor, and Technician, each toting weapons the developer says feel visceral and powerful. We're expecting this one later this year.

Roboquest VR

Roboquest VR Gameplay Trailer | VR Games Showcase Spring 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The original Roboquest release was an extremely popular roguelike on Steam, garnering over 16,000 "overwhelmingly positive" reviews on Steam since its August 2020 release. Now, Flat2VR Studios is bringing the insanely fast-paced action to the Meta Quest this Fall, challenging players to hone their reaction times as they venture out alone or with a friend.

If you've played the original, you'll immediately be familiar with the vibrant, detailed visuals, liquid-smooth gameplay, and overwhelming hordes of enemies that pummel you throughout every level. Randomly generated environments keep things fresh every run, and the upgrades you find along the way will prepare you for the massive bosses that dot the landscape to provide fresh challenges.

Grab a big ol' Gatling gun and a friend for Roboquest VR's release this Fall and wishlist it on Steam now. We expect a Meta Quest store listing to go live before the release.

Titan Isles

Titan Isles Reveal Trailer | VR Games Showcase Spring 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The Windlands series was renowned for its free-flying, grappling hook-based platforming gameplay, and now those developers are taking their expertise of unique VR locomotion to a new co-op adventure.

Players will shoot, slingshot, glide, and guard against enemies as they make their way through exciting levels with friends, culminating in titan-sized boss battles to conquer at the end. It sounds incredibly exciting, and the studio's pedigree gets us even more pumped for its release sometime this year.

Breachers Clone Projector Update Reveal | VR Games Showcase Spring 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Breachers has been one of my all-time favorite multiplayer VR games since its release in Spring 2023, and the game's 2-year anniversary comes along with a brand-new gadget that's sure to trip even seasoned veterans up: the clone projector gadget. This new gadget projects an image of yourself anywhere you place it, acting as the perfect way to fool your enemies while you lie in wait in the shadows.

I play Breachers weekly with a group of friends, and the squad-based action never seems to get old. Triangle Factory delivered a seriously solid experience in April 2023 and has been building it up since then, delivering free new maps at regular intervals as well as season passes and skins for folks who love that sort of thing.

The new gadget is available now, so what are you waiting for? Pick up a copy of Breachers on Meta Quest, PSVR 2, or Steam today!

The full VR Games Showcase

VR Games Showcase | 11 March 2025 @ 9am PT/12pm ET/4pm GMT/5pm CET - YouTube Watch On

These may be my favorite picks of the litter, but don't just take my word for it; see for yourself! The full VR Games Showcase YouTube video is embedded above so you can see everything that was announced. Out of the 22 games showcased, a whopping 21 of them will be available on the Meta Quest platform. That's great for any Meta Quest 3 owner who is looking for new content coming out this year.