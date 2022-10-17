Jedi Knight for the Oculus Quest 2 gets a Force Powers update

What you need to know

The classic PC game Star Wars Jedi Knight is being ported over to the Meta Quest 2 by Team Beef.

The latest update includes Force powers, adding to the Lightsaber combat that was available in the previous release.

Team Beef has made the demo available on its Patreon page.

Star Wars fans know that Fall is the time of the year when a galaxy of new content arrives, and this latest drop from Team Beef on the Quest 2 is sure to get many gamers excited. The team is in the process of porting the classic PC game Star Wars Jedi Knight to VR, including full motion controls and VR-centric inventory management.

The latest update to the Oculus Quest 2 (opens in new tab) port includes Force powers, allowing players to lift up enemies and toss them across the room, control Lightsaber throws mid-air, and even use Force lightning to dispatch Storm Troopers at will. A demo with the latest Lightsaber content and Force powers is available on the Team Beef Patreon page (opens in new tab) for $8 per month.

Team Beef has also updated the game's inventory system to a more VR-friendly design, matching what the team designed for its Quake 3 Arena port for the Quest 2. This inventory wheel makes it quick and easy to switch between your Force powers with a button tap and a quick flick of the wrist. Check it out in the trailer below!

Team Beef has become famous for porting classic PC titles to the Quest 2, including Half-Life, Quake, Quake 2, Quake 3, Return to Castle Wolfenstein, and Doom 3. Typically, with these releases, you'd need to own the original game on Steam or another platform where you can copy the original game's files to your Quest 2. Team Beef's port then runs on the Quest 2 and uses these original game files to avoid running into copyright issues.