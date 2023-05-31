How to watch the Meta Quest Games Showcase 2023

What you need to know

The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase begins at 9:45am PT on June 1, 2023 with a preshow and game announcements, followed by the 40-minute main show at 10am PT.

We're expecting lots of new games for the Quest 2 and Quest Pro, including big-name reveals.

There's a potential that we could get our first glimpse at the Meta Quest 3 during the show.

It's June, which means it's time for copious announcements of new games! The Meta Quest Showcase is kicking things off this year in lieu of the historic E3 show's cancellation and we're expecting huge game announcements for the Meta Quest 2, Quest Pro, and maybe even the Quest 3.

The show officially begins on Thursday, June 1 at 10am PT but you'd be wise to tune in to the preshow, which starts at 9:45am PT. Meta is hosting it on many platforms including the YouTube video below, but you can also catch it on Twitch, Facebook Live, and even in VR via Horizon Worlds.

This is Meta's third annual gaming showcase and Meta says there will be 40 minutes of jam-packed coverage including back-to-back announcements of some truly big games. The Quest 3 is launching with 41 new apps and games and we very much expect to see several of them debut at this show.

Hot on the list of anticipated Quest games are Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and Assassin's Creed VR, both of which were announced years ago but haven't been heard from since. We could also see some sequels to long-forgotten Oculus games from the PC days or maybe even ports of those games. Plenty of people would love to see ports of Lone Echo or Stormland, as those continue to grace our best Quest games list under the Quest Link section.

Just today, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg teased a big announcement on his Instagram Story, and lots of people are thinking it's going to be the Quest 3. That makes plenty of sense since Apple is expected to unveil its VR headset at WWDC in just under a week on June 5.

And June 1 is going to be a big day for VR gamers for many reasons, not just the Meta Gaming Showcase. Seven new Quest games are launching on June 1 and lots of additional games are scheduled to come out in June, as well. Be sure to tune in to see everything Meta is announcing, and know we'll have plenty of coverage here, as well!