Grindpunk is the Tony Hawk VR game of my dreams and it’s coming to Quest

What you need to know

Grindpunk is a first-person skateboarding simulator for VR headsets.

Players have free-roam of a selection of skate parks and can grind, jump, do tricks, and even backflip on their boards.

An alpha of the game is currently being tested on the PC with a Meta Quest 2 release slated for later in the future.

If the early 2000's are any indication, plenty of people have dreams of getting big air and doing crazy tricks with a skateboard. The problem is that when you make a mistake or aren't an incredibly physically coordinated individual, the repercussions can be dire. Thankfully, Grindpunk is here to save the day and let gamers live their dreams of becoming the next Tony Hawk without all the pain involved.

Grindpunk's first big alpha build went out to testers over the past few days, and the posts on social media have been seriously impressive. Whether it's just casually skating around grinding on rails and popping a couple of ollies, or straight-up back-flipping onto a grind rail, the game's physics engine complete with what influencers have called "intuitive controls" make the game a spectacle to watch.

You can even break your board if you land a little too hard, so it's pretty clear you'll want to have some great hand straps (opens in new tab) for your Oculus Quest 2 (opens in new tab) if you don't want those controllers flying across the room, too.

Grindpunk could potentially replace SkaterXL and Session for skateboard game obsessed people like me. >_>This alpha build already has me hooked. Skateboarding in VR just hits different. 🤌#Grindpunk #VR 🛹 pic.twitter.com/PG62ewXWWcJune 21, 2022 See more

Lone developer megautomata (opens in new tab) has been working on the game for a few years now and is currently accepting new testers via DMs on social media like Twitter or Reddit. Grindpunk is only available on PC for the time being, but can still be played with a Meta Quest 2 through Oculus Link (opens in new tab).

The current alpha lets players customize their boards - even down to custom grip tape - but not much in the way of character customization until a future build. If you aren't able to take part in the PC alpha, the developer says a Meta Quest 2 port is in the works for some time in the future.