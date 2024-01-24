Dungeons and Dragons is officially coming to VR from the creators of Demeo

What you need to know

Resolution Games has scored the first official Dungeons and Dragons license for use in a VR game.

The game is broadly described as being in the Dungeons and Dragons universe but no other details are available at this time.

This comes from the same developer behind Demeo and Demeo Battles, two D&D-inspired tabletop RPG games in VR.

Dungeons and Dragons fans, get ready to party because the first officially licensed D&D game is coming to a VR headset near you at some point in the future. Resolution Games officially announced that the upcoming game, set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe, is being developed in collaboration with Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast.

If Resolution Games sounds familiar, they created both Demeo and Demeo Battles, two of the best Meta Quest games you can buy today. The company didn't say much about the upcoming D&D title but gamers' expectations will no doubt be high given the company's pedigree with similar types of tabletop RPG titles in VR.

We also don't know when the game will be released, but the developers encourage anyone interested to join their Discord to keep up to date on all the latest developments. No doubt, we'll see this one on the Meta Quest 3, though.

Resolution Games is one of the industry's foremost VR developers, making both Demeo titles and branching out into other fantastic multiplayer titles like Racket Club, Ultimechs, and Blaston, to name a few.

In particular, the company has done a stunning job designing multiplayer VR games that avoid the toxicity of most multiplayer titles. Demeo is a masterclass in VR game development, showcasing both excellent comfort and accessibility design as well as creating the feeling of physically being in the same room with your teammates. Demeo Battles turned things on their head, pitting players against each other, and we can't wait to see what Resolution Games has up its sleeve for this next adventure.