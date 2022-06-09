Broken Edge and We Are One coming to VR platforms from Fast Travel Games

What you need to know

Publisher Fast Travel Games announced two VR games during the UploadVR Summer Showcase event today.

Broken Edge is a multiplayer dueling game coming to Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR in 2022.

We Are One is a puzzle shooter with no official platforms or release date announced yet, but has a demo on Steam and App Labs for Quest.

Apex Construct and Cities: VR publisher Fast Travel Games announced one new game and a publishing deal for another at the UploadVR Summer Showcase event today. Both will be coming to VR headsets, though only one is scheduled to launch later this year.

The first game the publisher unveiled is called Broken Edge, a multiplayer fantasy sword-dueling action game. Players can choose among various characters and weapons that each feature stances and movement patterns of different martial arts, practice in the dojo, and then clash with other players in online duels. The game promises real fencing tactics with swords even breaking during battle, though weapons will eventually regenerate.

Broken Edge is being developed by Prison Boss VR and Winds & Leaves studio Trebuchet, and is slated to launch for Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR headsets sometime in 2022.

The other game revealed during the event was We Are One, a VR game that was announced earlier this year. Fast Travel Games will now be publishing the title from developer Flat Head Studios.

We Are One is a puzzle shooter where players have to defeat mechanical enemies bent on destroying mother nature by using clones that are stuck in time loops. These clones can shoot enemies and even hand off guns to the player, as long as player does it first it seems.

It feels reminiscent of the 2D platformer Super Time Force Ultra where a player's death would rewind the stage back to the start, but the player's past runs would still be in effect with previous characters shooting enemies and blocking bullets on the most current run.

We Are One will be coming "major VR platforms" and does not have a release date. Although, it does currently have a demo on Steam and the Oculus Quest store App Lab (opens in new tab).

Fast Travel Games has been responsible for some of the best Oculus Quest 2 games even before it expanded into publishing other VR titles from smaller developers starting last year. The company has since helped publish Cities: VR, a VR adaptation of Cities: Skylines, and musical sandbox Virtuoso.