Beat Saber finally comes to PSVR 2 with a new Queen music pack

What you need to know

Beat Saber is now available for PlayStation VR2.

Players who previously owned Beat Saber for the original PSVR get a free upgrade to the PSVR 2 version of the game, and all music packs are also transferred over.

The launch comes alongside a new Queen music pack available for all platforms.

VR Gamers, it's time to slap on that sweatband and get to slashing blocks because Beat Saber is now available for the PSVR 2. All players who already own Beat Saber on the original PSVR get a free upgrade to the PSVR 2 version, and all music packs you already own also transfer over for free.

Developer Beat Games, which is owned by Meta and is officially part of Oculus Studios, says the PSVR 2 version of the game has better performance and sharper visual quality than the original PSVR version. Gamers who don't already own Beat Saber can pick it up on the PlayStation Store for $30.

Beat Saber remains the most popular VR game of all time, raking in over $250 million for Meta and likely forever holding a spot on the best PSVR 2 games list thanks to its unique, addictive gameplay that also doubles as a serious workout.

(Image credit: Beat Games)

In addition to Beat Saber launching on PSVR 2, a brand new Queen music pack is also now available for Beat Saber on all platforms. The Queen Music pack sells for $13.99 and comes with 11 hit Queen songs:

Another One Bites the Dust

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Little Thing Called Love

Don’t Stop Me Now

I Want It All

Killer Queen

One Vision

Somebody to Love

Stone Cold Crazy

We Are The Champions

We Will Rock You