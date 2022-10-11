Turn your phone into a Nintendo Switch for $43 on Prime Day

Ready to upgrade your mobile gaming experience? It's time to get a great Android controller, and this GameSir X2 is my personal favorite Android gaming controller of all time. It even works with large foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and it's on sale for a mere $43 today (opens in new tab) for Prime Day!

GameSir X2 USB-C controller: $64.99 $43 at Amazon

Get the best USB Type-C controller for Android that works with just about every Android phone in existence. Quality construction and tall joysticks mean lots of comfort and accuracy in your games, completely transforming the mobile gaming experience.

The GameSir X2 takes mobile gaming to the next level thanks to its ergonomic design and, most importantly, because of its tall joysticks. Most mobile controllers stick with a Nintendo Switch-style joystick because it's shorter and more "pocket-friendly," but those joysticks are absolutely terrible for any kind of game that requires pinpoint accuracy.

When playing games like Fortnite or Call of Duty Mobile, you'll find the GameSir X2 gives you more accurate shots like a PS5 or Xbox controller would. That's what makes it my personal favorite mobile gaming controller aside from the fact that it actually fits my giant Galaxy Z Fold 4 in its clutches. Nothing like having a near-8-inch screen while gaming on the go!

The GameSir X2 comes with a carrying case that makes it easy to bundle away the controller and any cables you might need, and the USB-C port on the controller flexes to ensure it fits a wide variety of phones. Plus, the rubber back and inner sides mean your phone won't slip while you're playing, which is handy for games that support gyro aiming and movement.

If you're looking for a serious upgrade to your mobile gaming setup this Prime Day, you can't go wrong with the GameSir X2. There's even an app that lets you remap buttons and even map buttons to touch controls. It's pretty gnarly.

