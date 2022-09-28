Ubisoft's Skull and Bones on Stadia delayed again until March 2023

What you need to know

Ubisoft has delayed Skull and Bones with a new date of March 9, 2023.

It was originally scheduled for Nov. 8 on Stadia, PC, and consoles.

The publisher says more time is needed for polish and an open beta is coming, though Stadia releases usually do not receive betas pre-release.

Multiplayer pirate simulator Skull and Bones has been delayed once again by publisher Ubisoft today, and will miss its scheduled November release for early next year.

The game was originally announced at the E3 2017 conference and has been delayed numerous times since. Skull and Bones was then announced as coming to Stadia for Nov. 8 on the same date alongside PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 last July. The publisher has now given a new date of March 9, 2023.

Ubisoft confirmed the delay in a blog post (opens in new tab) shorty after a Kotaku report, citing that the developing team was "hard at work polishing and balancing" the game before its launch and would need more time.

"We’re very eager for you all to get your hands on Skull and Bones and dive in headfirst to the dangerous and exciting world of building your own pirate empire," Ubisoft said. "To give you the best possible experience we’ve decided to take a little more time to make sure we can deliver exactly that.

Ubisoft said an open beta for Skull and Bones would be coming "in the near future" and would reveal more at a later date. Although, open betas for games usually do not come to Stadia.

The delay into next year leaves a gap for big releases on Stadia for the remainder of 2022, especially when Google had promised another 100 games would be coming to the platform this year and a little above 50 games have come so far. Ubisoft is still bringing Just Dance 2023 to Stadia on Nov. 22, though it is probably the biggest Stadia game for the rest of the year after Electronic Arts' FIFA 23 is releasing this week.