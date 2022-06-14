Stadia adds 11 free trials including Far Cry 6, Outriders, and more

What you need to know

Google added 11 more free Stadia game trials today that do not require an account to play.

The 11 games are Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Deathrun TV, Deliver Us the Moon, Far Cry 6, Far Cry Primal, Golf With Your Friends, Lake, Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles, Outriders, The Falconeer, and Through the Darkest of Times.

Assassin’s Creed Origins and Rainbow Six Siege get free play weekends, and the Stadia summer sale is currently ongoing.

Google announced today it has added 11 more Stadia game trials that are free to play for anyone with or without an account. The streaming platform now has a total of 26 free trials, each with varying time limits that range from 30 minutes to two hours.

Ubisoft heads the list with three Stadia games including Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and the recently released Far Cry Primal. Assassin's Creed Valhalla on Stadia just received the Discovery Tour: Viking Age add-on, a free update that explores the history of 9th to 11th-century Northern Europe with no combat, but is also available as a standalone game for $20.

Other free trials added are Outriders, The Falconeer, Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles, Deliver Us the Moon, Lake, Deathrun TV, Through The Darkest of Times, and Golf with Your Friends. The latter five were recently added to Stadia Pro earlier this month.

Two Ubisoft titles will be part of the platform's free play weekend over the next two weeks. Assassin’s Creed Origins can be played for free from June 16 to June 20, while Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege will be free next week starting June 23 to June 27.

Stadia is also holding its summer sale currently with up to 85% discounts on many of its games with additional discounts for Stadia Pro subscribers. The sale includes some of the best Stadia games such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, and Red Dead Redemption 2.