PlayStation State of Play September 2022: Everything announced at the event

It's that time again where Sony holds a dedicated mini-showcase to provide a look at what's coming to PlayStation in the future.

We've rounded up everything announced during the PlayStation State of Play for September 2022, which includes a wide range of games with a heavy focus on Japanese titles as well as a story trailer for God of War Ragnarok.

Tekken 8

Bandai Namco opened the event with a gameplay reveal for Tekken 8. This fierce fighting game is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, though there's no release date right now.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is being remastered for PS VR2, with a 2023 release window.

Demeo

This virtual reality take on Dungeons & Dragons is being ported to PS VR2, and is currently slated to arrive at some point in 2023.

Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Sega is remaking another of its classic spinoff titles in the Yakuza franchise with Like a Dragon: Ishin, which is coming to PS5 and PS4. This remake will be the first time the game has officially been released in the west.

Hogwarts Legacy

Avalanche Software and WB Games showed up with another look at Hogwarts Legacy, this time presenting a PlayStation-exclusive quest called Haunted Hogsmeade.

Pacific Drive

As the first game developed by Ironwood Studios, Pacific Drive takes players on a mysterious car ride where there's something strange at work. Pacific Drive is currently slated to hit PS5 in 2023.

PlayStation Stars

Sony shared more information on PlayStation Stars, a program that allows players to earn unique digital collectibles that it insists aren't based on NFTs. This loyalty program will begin to roll out in Asian countries in late September 2022, with more regions like the Americas following some weeks after.

Synduality

This unique game mixes mech combat with base management, and is slated to arrive on PS5 in 2023.

Stellar Blade

Formerly known as Project Eve, Stellar Blade is a PS5 console exclusive game that has players assume control of a self-doubting heroine tasked with saving humanity.

Rise of the Ronin

Koei Tecmo and Sony Interactive Entertainment are teaming up with the PS5 console exclusive, Way of the Ronin, which has players control a Ronin during a time of upheaval in Japan.

God of War Ragnarok Limited Edition DualSense

Sony is crafting a limited edition DualSense controller to mark the arrival of God of War Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok

Sony closed the show with a new gameplay trailer for God of War Ragnarok. In it, we see Kratos, Atreus, and Tyr talk as they attempt to stop the end of all things. Along the way, there's a wide range of stunning environments, as well as threats like the deadly Thor.

God of War Ragnarok is slated to launch on Nov. 9, 2022 for PS5 and PS4.