Final Fantasy 16 comes to PS5 in Summer 2023

What you need to know

Final Fantasy 16 was first revealed back in September 2020.

Since then, there's been very few in-depth updates on the status of the game.

At Sony's June 2, 2022 State of Play showcase, Square Enix showed up with a new trailer for Final Fantasy 16.

The game also now has a release window of Summer 2023.

Closing out Sony's PlayStation State of Play showcase for June 2, 2022, Square Enix showed up with a new trailer for Final Fantasy 16. You can check out the trailer below:

Final Fantasy 16 was first revealed during Sony's September 2020 PlayStation showcase. Since then, there haven't been too many updates on the status of the game, or any new trailers.

Now, Final Fantasy 16 has a release window of Summer 2023 for PS5. The last mainline game in the franchise, Final Fantasy 15, was developed by Luminous Productions and launched in 2015. Final Fantasy 16 is being led by Creative Business Unit 13, a development team at Square Enix known for working on the ongoing MMORPG, Final Fantasy 14.