Jiggle Physics 139: Salmon Cannons
By Jim Metzendorf published
Always Remember Your Towel
The console wars rage on as Sony says Xbox's Call of Duty acquisition could 'influence users' console choice'. We tell you why it's not such a big deal, plus we nerd out latest on Splatoon 3 information, Kirby's Dream Buffet, and more.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
