Jiggle Physics 139: Salmon Cannons

The console wars rage on as Sony says Xbox's Call of Duty acquisition could 'influence users' console choice'. We tell you why it's not such a big deal, plus we nerd out latest on Splatoon 3 information, Kirby's Dream Buffet, and more.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

SUBSCRIBE:

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Apple Podcasts (opens in new tab)

LINKS:

Sony says Xbox’s Call of Duty acquisition could ‘influence users’ console choice,’ Microsoft responds

Microsoft says Sony's concerns about acquisition are unfounded, will keep ABK games multiplatform

Everything announced in the Splatoon 3 Direct

How to download the Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere demo

Kirby's Dream Buffet rolls onto Nintendo Switch next week