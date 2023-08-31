Google Play Live brings a wealth of in-game items and rewards with Play Points

What you need to know

Following Play Live, Google announces its partnership with 10 mobile game development studios for exclusive in-game items for Play Points.

Play Store users will receive a seven-day Play Points booster for 8x points on items purchased in eligible games.

Platinum members will soon be able to use their points to redeem Walmart Plus, Instacart, and Discord offers.

As we wind down from Google's second annual Play Live event, the company is revealing several game partnerships and deals.

Google's announcement details its partnership with 10 mobile game development studios, giving users a wealth of exclusive in-game items redeemable with Play Points. Games include Lord's Mobile: Kingdom Wars, PUBG MOBILE, Match Masters, Evony: The King’s Return, and Clash of Clans, with more for users to discover.

Additionally, Google is granting everyone a seven-day Play Points booster for 8x points on items purchased in the previously mentioned games.

#GooglePlayLive is back for year 2! Join some of your favorite gamers for equal parts fun, games, and deals on Aug 31 at 10 am EST. Learn more about the event here: https://t.co/249xc46894 pic.twitter.com/R1Slzg92JNAugust 17, 2023 See more

Google's Play Live event brings several deals users can take advantage of in their favorite games and apps. However, in the coming weeks, Platinum members will be able to use their Play Points toward Walmart Plus, Instacart, and Discord offers.

Those passing the time with Candy Crush Saga can start receiving 2x added value on select rewards such as in-game currency, boosters, and semi-durable items. RAID: Shadow Legends is offering 50% more materials and essential resources to summon and upgrade new heroes through the Shard Triple Pack for a limited time.

Gardenscapes is offering a discount of up to 80% on "special events." Google states that during the event, users can choose between two bundles to quickly level up. These bundles offer worthwhile in-game items like coins, boosters, extra lives, and free event tickets.

Bumble's offer involves an extended Spotlight special, giving users an hour to find a new favorite person or a friend. Duolingo, on the other hand, is offering users a one-month free trial to "Super Duolingo."

Every offer and all of the rewards are available to claim from August 31 to September 6. Those looking to participate in the deals and events can do so within the respective apps or through the Google Play Store.

Much like last year's Google Play Live, those tuning into the live stream could engage with some of the most well-known content creators and play their favorite games. Additionally, the deals and in-game rewards Google has revealed are a part of its Labor Day Deals Week — where more is likely in store.