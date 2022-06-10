Netflix expects to have 50 games by the end of 2022

What you need to know

As part of the events surrounding Summer Game Fest and the "Not E3" season, Netflix shared a series of reveals on games and shows based on games that are on the way.

In addition to revealing animated shows like Dragon Age: Absolution, Netflix is bringing numerous games to its platform, including some original titles like Shadow and Bone: Destinies.

Netflix is also getting ports of existing games like Spiritfarer, and the company noted that it intends to have over 50 games by the end of 2022.

As part of the continued series of summer showcases, Netflix again held Geeked Week, detailing some of the shows and games headed to the platform.

During the games-focused livestream rounding out the gaming events of the month, Netflix highlighted numerous original titles that are in development exclusively for Netflix gaming, including Shadow and Bone: Destinies, a narrative-based role-playing game. Another original game on the way is Lucky Luna, a platform that's inpired by a Japanese story called The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter.

There's also ports of existing games on the way, with titles like Raji: An Ancient Epic and Spiritfarer headed to the platform.

Towards the end of the showcase, Netflix shared that it plans to have 50 games by the end of 2022. This is just the beginning, as Netflix is continuing to invest in its gaming branch. The company has acquired three distinct game development studios over the last year.

While Netflix recently made major cuts to large parts of its company, particular animation, it's investing in original content, as well as series based on gaming properties.

One of the big announcements from Geeked Week was Dragon Age: Absolution, a new animated show that follows new characters. Dragon Age: Absolution is set to launch in December 2022, well before the next mainline game, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.