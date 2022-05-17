If you're playing a multiplayer game, you might want to make sure you can have you friends with you. Respawn Entertainment's latest version of its ongoing battle royale experience is no different. Here's how to join your friends in Apex Legends Mobile.

How to join your friends in Apex Legends Mobile

Before you start playing together as a team, bear in mind that if this is your first time playing Apex Legends Mobile, you'll have to go through the tutorial. The tutorial is fairly simple and should only take a couple of minutes for you to complete at most. You'll then have to complete a single match where you'll be paired with other random players. Once you either die or win this match, it's time to find your friends.

There's two ways of going about this. You can send a friend request, or your friends can invite you. Either way, you'll need to know each others' usernames, which are created after completing the tutorial. If you don't know what your username is, just check the upper-left corner of the game's main menu.

1. To add a friend in Apex Legends Mobile, tap the white friend request section on the left side of your screen.

2. You can search for a friend by entering their username and applying various filters.

3. Once you see your friend, add them.

4. You should see a message say "Friend request sent successfully."

5. Alternatively, if you're receiving a friend request from someone, check the friend request section. It should have an orange notification bell on the left of the main menu.

6. When you open the request, it should show the name of the person who invited you to be a friend.

Either way, once you've added some of your friends, you can join them in a match. Remember that Apex Legends works with squads of three players, so at max, you can join up to two friends in a single match.

1. To play together, you can select a friend in your friends list and invite them to join your squad.

2. You can also accept an invitation from your friend and join their squad instead.

Now you're good to go! Whenever you want, you can squad up and start playing together across this ambitious Android game.

New way to play

Apex Legends Mobile is shaping up to be a great game for anyone that quickly wants to take the battle royale experience on the go. Like most games, it's better with friends, so make sure you add everyone you know who's also playing. Team up, and you'll have a better chance at not just surviving but thriving across the battlefield.

In our review, we said, "Though it lacks maps and characters from the main game, Apex Legends Mobile introduces 6v6 Team Deathmatch and a mobile exclusive Legend. With the right kind of support down the line, it could easily carve out a spot for itself in the mobile market."

Apex Legends Mobile Apex Legends Mobile is available now and it's completely free-to-play, just like the main game. If you're curious, hope in and try out a match. Then, team up with your friends to dominate the arena. Download from: Google Play Store