How to enable cross-play and play co-op in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal has arrived at long last, bringing free-to-play hack-and-slash action for everyone with a mobile device. If you're wondering how to enable cross-play in Diablo Immortal and ensure that once you get tired of playing by yourself you can link up with some friends, we've got you covered.

Cross-play and co-op functionality are very easy to set up in Diablo Immortal, as is cross-progression, ensuring you take all your progress with you regardless of where you want to play.

How to enable cross-play in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal is co-developed by Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase, and published by Blizzard Entertainment. Like other Blizzard titles, it uses a Battle.net account for lots of online functionality. Diablo Immortal doesn't outright require you to use a Battle.net account, as you can instead choose to play as a guest.

If you want to enable cross-play in Diablo Immortal though, you'll have to have a Battle.net account, and you'll need to use it to log into the game on any device you play with. Here's how:

1. Begin Diablo Immortal on your phone, tablet, or computer.

2. When you're at the main menu, log into your Battle.net account by tapping "Guest" in the upper-left corner of the screen.

(Image credit: Android Central)

3. If you don't have an account, you can make one for free at this link.

4. If you do have an account, then go ahead and select the log in option under "I have an account."

5. If you're swapping to a new device for the first time, make sure you select the correct server for your characters. It'll be the same server you last played on.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Once you're logged in, that's it. Battle.net handles all the cross-play and cross-progression functionality for Diablo Immortal. This might be one of the best Android games you can play, but you're not limited to just taking on monsters and challenges with people on the same ecosystem anymore. Instead, you can play with your friends (or randoms) regardless of what platform you're on.

Diablo Immortal was designed around mobile devices, but Blizzard Entertainment has opted to bring the game to PC as well, so if you have friends that still prefer the more traditional mouse and keyboard setup for this kind of game, you can all play together with no hassle.

How to enable co-op in Diablo Immortal

Setting things up to play co-op in Diablo Immortal is also a fairly simple process. Assuming that you are logged into your Battle.net account while playing Diablo Immortal, you just need to reach out and add your friends — or accept invites from them — then hop into the portions of Diablo Immortal that support multiplayer.

Bear in mind that in order to add a friend, you'll need to know their entire Battle.net account name, including the hashtag and numbers at the end.

1. To send someone an invite, tap on the menu icon in the upper-right corner.

2. Now, select the Friends option.

3. From here, you can choose to accept any incoming friend requests, or add a new friend.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Now that you've got your friends added, it's time to invite them to play the game with you.

1. The easiest way to invite friends is by tapping the icon next to your character portrait in the upper-left corner of the game while playing.

2. This will bring up the Party menu.

(Image credit: Android Central)

3. Tap a plus sign to invite any of your friends to play.

If you intend to play regularly with the same group of friends, consider creating a Warband. A Warband is a group of up to eight players that get rewards from playing together, like increased chances for better loot, additional treasure chests rewards, and more. To create or join a Warband, simply select the Warband tab in the menu. It's located right under the Friends tab.

Diablo Immortal is much more focused around online PvE and PvP than past Diablo games, but there is still some content that you can only experience in single-player mode. In particular, large parts of the story mode have been designed as a single-player experience, so if you're going through a region for the first time, there may be frequent points where you can't play with your friends.

With that said, the game is generally pretty good at letting you know when you can and can't play together in a group. In addition to roaming the world and completing Bounties and events together, there are things like Challenge Rifts and the Battlegrounds PvP mode that support multiplayer, so there's plenty for you to do with you friends even after you finish the story.

Growing game

Knowing how to enable cross-play in Diablo Immortal an play co-op with your friends is vital, as the game is expected to grow over time. There'll be new challenges, events, regions, and more. Even now, Blizzard Entertainment says Diablo Immortal is the "most ambitious" game the studio has ever made, and if there's even more to play as time goes on, fans and newcomers alike are in for a fun time.

In our review of Diablo Immortal, we noted, "When Blizzard first announced Diablo Immortal, fans were a bit wary about whether the game could live up to the Diablo name. Thankfully, not only does the game present a classic Diablo experience in a smaller form but it does so nearly flawlessly, albeit with a sharper focus on grinding than any other Diablo game."