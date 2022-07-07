Genshin Impact Update 2.8: Release date, characters, and everything new

Genshin Impact is continuing to bring out new updates and more to the game. Whether it's something like new quests, a new Wish event, or new characters, there's always something new to check out inside of the game. The next update to the game, Genshin Impact Update 2.8: Summer Fantasia is on the way. Here's what you need to know.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact has quickly become one of the best PS5 games, and it's because of its constant updates. The latest 2.8 update, titled Summer Fantasia, will see the opening story of Kaedehara Kazuha, as the wandering samurai gets the very first chapter of his personal Story Quest. Mission details are still a bit unknown as of now, but it seems like the Story Quest will deal with Kazuha's history, as well as the history of his family, a group of blacksmiths.

Alongside the new Story Quest, new skins for select characters will also arrive, with Fischl getting a new "Ein Immernachtstraum" skin, and Diluc getting a brand new "Red Dead of Night" skin, complete with its own idle animation, new effects, and more. Fischl's skin will be available for free as you play through Update 2.8, but Diluc's skin will require players to pay for it.

The update also brings with it smaller events, including the Evermotion Mechanical Painting event, which tasks players with having to solve a puzzle game that rewards a new Furnishing for your Serenitea Pot.

You can check out the trailer for the update below:

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The main event of Genshin Impact Update 2.8 is the Summertime Odyssey event, which includes a ton of new items for players to collect. The event will bring players back to the islands, complete with fresh landscapes as the Golden Apple Archipelago has been revamped with different themes and puzzles.

First up, the Domain combat challenges are arriving in the game, and will task players with unlocking various mechanisms (including Wind Currents) to take down enemies within a certain amount of time. Teyvat's sailing game mode also returns, with players getting the chance to race around on the open seas in exchange for some goodies should they win the race.

A new co-op specific event, the Reminiscent Regimen, is also set to join the game, and will have players doing one of three different tasks — Convoy, Raid, and Descent — for the chance of rewards. Convoy tasks all involve escorting a large raft to its destination, while Raid and Descent has players piloting their own Waverider to a floating platform and battle down against a huge platform in the sky, respectively.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact's character list continues to grow, although only by one this time around. Shikanoin Heizou is the only character being added in this update, but he is a big one. Heizou is a four-star character that also serves as the first melee catalyst user in the game.

The character also fights with various Anemo Elemental abilities, making him a surprisingly different ranged character for folks to collect and try out.

Because he's a four-star character, Heizou will also see rerun banners for five-star characters Klee and Kaedehara Kazuha accompany his release. These characters will be available during both Phase 1 event Banners, with five-star character Yoimiya returning to Banners during Phase 2.

As is the case with the last batch of characters added into the game, Heizou is getting his own Story Event and Hangout Event which will become available throughout 2.8.

Shikanoin Heizou: New 4-Star Anemo Catalyst character with useful AOE (area of effect) damage, grouping, and Elemental combos.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Similar to past updates for Genshin Impact, those who play the game on PlayStation will be eligible for some perks thanks to their PlayStation Plus subscription.

Once Update 2.8 goes live, the PlayStation Plus pack will be available, and will grant players with 50,000 Mora, 20 Hero's Wit, 15 Mystic Enhancement Ore, and 2 Fragile Resin for free.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact Update 2.8 is currently slated to launch on July 13, 2022. This sees Genshin Impact return to the 42-day cycle that miHoYo traditionally uses for its updates following the 2.7 update, which was pushed back by a bit.

As always, when the update arrives, players can expect that the game's servers will go offline for some required maintenance at 6:00 a.m. China Standard Time (5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT). Players who then log in after the maintenance is complete will, as usual, be able to claim some Primogems as compensation for the downtime.