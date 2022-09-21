Diablo Immortal's first major update is Forgotten Nightmares, adding new quests and rewards

What you need to know

Diablo Immortal first launched across mobile devices and PC (in beta) back in June 2022.

While the endgame monetization has been criticized, the gameplay loop, visuals, and audio design have all been praised.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the first major update for Diablo Immortal, which is called Forgotten Nightmares, which is kicking off on Sep. 28, 2022.

Forgotten Nightmares introduces new high-level quests that require players to stay in the light.

Diablo Immortal is expanding, and Blizzard Entertainment has shared more about what players can expect in the near future.

The first major update for Diablo Immortal is called Forgotten Nightmares. Unlike prior updates which added smaller-scale features and improvements, Forgotten Nightmares is adding new quests and a new dungeon called the Silent Monastery.

In this bleak dungeon, groups of two to four players will have to quickly find the scarce sources of light in order to clear out powerful demons. Groups that are able to fully illuminate the dark will get to face off with an Ancient Nightmare boss for a huge pile of loot as a reward. Note that this dungeon is only available to players who are level 60 and up, so consider grabbing one of the best Android controllers and grinding some levels in order to prepare.

Warbands are also benefiting from this new update, as they'll be able to set up in Castle Cyrangar, replacing the Warband Camp system. Warbands will also no longer be required to kill foes in order to set up in the first place, while players can undertake Warband Heliquary Raids in groups of four instead of eight. Players who are level 20 and up can undertake the quest for Castle Cyrangar, gaining a new place to set up their Warband and two new modes that can be replayed over and over.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

One of these modes, Purge the Depths, will have players clearing out undead enemies taking up residence in the crypts of Castle Cyrangar, unlocking new rooms where members of the Warband can be assigned by the Warband Leader, each with its own unique benefits.

The second mode, Defense of Cyrangar, allows your Warband to fight off an invasion from hell, as demonic forces attempt to claim the fortress. Both activities will earn players Ancestral Weapons, which can be added to the Ancestral Tableau in Castle Cyrangar to unlock powerful bonuses.

Outside of these activities, Season Five is slated to begin on Sep. 29, 2022, meaning there's a new Battle Pass for players to collect. This Battle Pass is called Scions of the Storm, themed after the raging winds and tempests battering Sanctuary.

There's also a new Helliquary Raid Boss for players to overcome in the form of Izilech the Misshapen. This boss fight will be available for any players who have a Combat Rating of 6175 or higher, and access to the fight opens on Oct. 2, 2022.

Blizzard Entertainment notes that server maintenance will take place on Sep. 27 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. PT for Oceania, China, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Europe Servers. Meanwhile, the servers will be down on Sep. 28 from 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. PT for servers in the Americas.