Diablo Immortal Season 2 brings a new Battle Pass, Bloodsworn cosmetic, and a new boss

Season 2 of Diablo Immortal begins on Thursday, July 7.

The season introduces a new battle pass, Helliquary Raid boss, Monk and Wizard balance changes, and bug fixes.

A weekend event will be coming next week, and Blizzard is planning another substantial update for later this month.

Diablo Immortal will be receiving new events, cosmetics, and balance changes alongside Season 2, Blizzard Entertainment announced today. Season 2 will begin tomorrow, July 7 at 3 a.m. "server time," which depends on what time zone a player's specific server is on.

The season will kick off with a new Battle Pass with 40 ranks of rewards such as Legendary Gems, Crests, and more. Similar to the first Battle Pass, there are two ways to purchase it. The Empowered Battle Pass gives access to the paid track, while the Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass gives an additional Bloodsworn Avatar Frame, Bloodsworn Portal cosmetic, and a 10-rank boost to start.

Diablo Immortal is also getting a new Helliquary Raid boss with the update tomorrow, called Vitaath the Shivering Death. Vitaath is an icy demon that will seemingly freeze players where they stand.

The Monk and Wizard characters received a few balance changes where some of their attacks will have increased damage and range. Meanwhile, some bug fixes include adjusting auto-targeting and some monster spawns to discourage botting, and reduce the radius of how far Experience Orbs drop.

Blizzard detailed a new weekend event called Hungering Moon, where players do favors for a moon and it gives random rewards, according to the patch notes. The event will begin on Friday, July 15 through Monday, July 18. The studio also said another update will be coming to the game later this month, and will contain a "Class Change" feature alongside "additional new content."

Diablo Immortal is free-to-play on iOS and Android, which has controller support for those not fond of touch controls, and is in open beta on PC.