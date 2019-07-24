Google rolled out lightweight editions of its services over the course of the last year, with the apps complementing Android Go, the lightweight OS that's aimed at sub-$100 phones in emerging markets.

At the Google for Nigeria event, Google has introducted Gallery Go, a lightweight Google Photos app that's designed to work offline. Gallery Go brings most of the features that will be familiar to Google Photos users — the ability to automatically organize photos, powerful editing tools, and auto enhance — but it does so while taking up a fraction of the space as Photos.

Gallery Go comes in at just 10MB, and Google says the app is aimed at first-time smarthone users that don't have access to high-speed internet or cloud backup solutions. The app uses machine learning to automatically organize photos of people, or collate all your selfies in one location — all without having to connect to the internet.

Like Photos, you have the option of creating folders to sort your photos, and Gallery Go works with SD cards. You can also use auto enhance to automatically tweak brightness or contrast levels of a photo, and select from a variety of filters.

Gallery Go is now available worldwide for all devices running Android 8.1 Oreo and above. While the app itself is available globally, the feature to automatically sort photos by people isn't debuting in all markets.

Download Gallery Go from the Play Store