Best answer: Yes! The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is water resistant to 5 ATM, which means it's can withstand splashes, rainfall, showering, and even swimming.
Swim your heart out
The Galaxy Watch Active 2 was built with durability in mind. The rating of 5ATM means it's water resistant up to 50 meters in depth. It's suitable for low-velocity and shallow-water activities, including swimming. However, it's not suitable for scuba diving or high-pressure water activities. It's also IP68 and MIL-STD-810G-certified, so it's been tested against various conditions, including drops from 4.9 feet, extreme temperatures, shock/vibration, low pressure/high altitude, along with its ability to withstand dust, dirt, and sand.
As you might recall, its predecessor was released less than a year ago with the promise of a swim tracking feature to be released shortly after. Our prayers were finally answered in July with a software update that gave us automatic swim tracking, a new low heart rate alert, much-needed Bixby improvements, and more.
Considering that the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is going to be quite similar to the original in terms of activity tracking, we can expect a lot of the same when it comes to the swim tracking feature. This means that you'll be able to choose between indoor and outdoor pool swimming and even set your pool length before you get started.
You can enable the water lock mode to prevent accidental touches on your screen as you swim. It'll also disable the always-on display as well as the wake-up gestures. When you're done with your swim, simply press and hold the home key to turn off water lock mode.
Keep in mind there are still some restrictions to having a waterproof smartwatch, even with a 5ATM rating. Samsung warns that the smartwatch isn't intended for use while scuba diving. Additionally, you should not expose the device to an excessive, sudden change in air temperature or water temperature. After swimming in fresh water, dry the device with a soft, clean cloth. After swimming in the ocean, rinse it with fresh water and then dry it with a cloth.
If you're getting excited about the new Galaxy Watch Active 2, you're certainly not the only one. The new fitness smartwatch will be available for purchase on Sept. 27. You can always sign up for pre-order through Samsung starting on Sept. 6.
Water resistance when you need it
Swimmers will love having a fitness smartwatch that can go in the pool plus track their workouts in the water. Even if you're not much of a swimmer, we can all appreciate a watch that's able to handle an unforseen splash here and there.
