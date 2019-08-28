Best answer: Yes! The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is water resistant to 5 ATM, which means it's can withstand splashes, rainfall, showering, and even swimming.

Swim your heart out

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 was built with durability in mind. The rating of 5ATM means it's water resistant up to 50 meters in depth. It's suitable for low-velocity and shallow-water activities, including swimming. However, it's not suitable for scuba diving or high-pressure water activities. It's also IP68 and MIL-STD-810G-certified, so it's been tested against various conditions, including drops from 4.9 feet, extreme temperatures, shock/vibration, low pressure/high altitude, along with its ability to withstand dust, dirt, and sand.

As you might recall, its predecessor was released less than a year ago with the promise of a swim tracking feature to be released shortly after. Our prayers were finally answered in July with a software update that gave us automatic swim tracking, a new low heart rate alert, much-needed Bixby improvements, and more.

Considering that the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is going to be quite similar to the original in terms of activity tracking, we can expect a lot of the same when it comes to the swim tracking feature. This means that you'll be able to choose between indoor and outdoor pool swimming and even set your pool length before you get started.