We're just a few days from the Galaxy S20 shipping out to the first pre-order customers, and for those hunting for accessories for their new flagship, things might finally be getting in the hunt for S20 — and more importantly S20 Ultra — fast chargers. The USB-IF has announced that the Galaxy S20 series are the first smartphones on the market to achieve Certified USB Fast Charger status, meaning that they support both USB Power Delivery 3.0 and Programmable Power Supply.

At first glance, that probably doesn't mean much to you, because you haven't been wading through piles and piles of chargers looking for something other than the official Samsung 45W charger to get top-speed charging on the Note 10+. To accessory hunters like me, this is the first step towards hopefully getting reliable third-party fast chargers, because this certification means that we might start seeing manufacturers start making certified USB Fast Chargers that work with Samsung's unique charging formulas.

The big hold-up with fast-chargers for the Note 10+ and S20 Ultra have been that there aren't too many chargers out there with Programmable Power Supply, but with the S20 series now being USB Fast Charger certified, we might start seeing more USB Fast Chargers on the market with PPS and the ability to deliver the 10V/4.5A that Samsung demands for fast-charging its most powerful phones. For now, Samsung's 45W charger is basically your only reliable option, but hopefully we'll see some viable alternatives by the end of the year.