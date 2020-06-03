Popular tipster Ice Universe had claimed last month that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ will not have the Galaxy S20 Ultra's 100X "Space Zoom" feature. Ice Universe has now shared some more details regarding the camera hardware of the Galaxy Note 20+, claiming the upcoming flagship will only feature three cameras on the back.

As per the tipster's latest post on Weibo, the Galaxy Note 20+ will have a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1 primary sensor, just like the Galaxy S20 Ultra. It will also feature a similar 12MP ISOCELL Fast 2L3 ultra-wide-angle camera. The sensor behind the periscope lens, however, will be a 13MP ISOCELL SLIM 3M5, which has a significantly smaller 1/3.4" size compared to the S20 Ultra's 48MP 1/2" type sensor.

The 13MP periscope camera will apparently offer up to 50x digital zoom, an improvement over the 30x maximum zoom offered by the Galaxy S20 and S20+. While recently leaked renders of the Galaxy Note 20+ had suggested the phone will have a total of four camera sensors on the back, Ice Universe says the fourth sensor on the back of the Note 20+ will be a laser focus sensor to assist the 108MP main camera.

Samsung is expected to take the wraps off the Galaxy Note 20, Note 20+, and Galaxy Fold 2 at an online-only Unpacked event in August.