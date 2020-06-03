What you need to know
- The Galaxy Note 20+ is tipped to have a 13MP periscope camera with 50x zoom.
- Samsung's upcoming flagship is also rumored to have a 108MP ISOCELL Bright HM1 primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter.
- The Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to be unveiled at an online-only Unpacked event in August.
Popular tipster Ice Universe had claimed last month that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ will not have the Galaxy S20 Ultra's 100X "Space Zoom" feature. Ice Universe has now shared some more details regarding the camera hardware of the Galaxy Note 20+, claiming the upcoming flagship will only feature three cameras on the back.
As per the tipster's latest post on Weibo, the Galaxy Note 20+ will have a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1 primary sensor, just like the Galaxy S20 Ultra. It will also feature a similar 12MP ISOCELL Fast 2L3 ultra-wide-angle camera. The sensor behind the periscope lens, however, will be a 13MP ISOCELL SLIM 3M5, which has a significantly smaller 1/3.4" size compared to the S20 Ultra's 48MP 1/2" type sensor.
The 13MP periscope camera will apparently offer up to 50x digital zoom, an improvement over the 30x maximum zoom offered by the Galaxy S20 and S20+. While recently leaked renders of the Galaxy Note 20+ had suggested the phone will have a total of four camera sensors on the back, Ice Universe says the fourth sensor on the back of the Note 20+ will be a laser focus sensor to assist the 108MP main camera.
Samsung is expected to take the wraps off the Galaxy Note 20, Note 20+, and Galaxy Fold 2 at an online-only Unpacked event in August.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Lenovo's Eco Pro Backpack shows that green tech is more than just gadgets
Backpacks may not seem as exciting as the lastest Android phone or Chromebook, but having the right one for your gear can make the daily commute or work trip so much more pleasant. The Lenovo Eco Pro Backpack adds to those good feels with one of the most sustainable build of materials I've ever seen in a tech product.
Why is video quality on Instagram and Snapchat so bad on Android?
Even Snapchat and Instagram can't afford to support every different camera setup on so many phones. And it shows.
Latest Pixel update brings two great features, and a vague battery promise
There are two great additions to the Pixel in the latest Feature Drop software update, but the vague promise of better battery life has me skeptical.
Connect your phone to Android auto with the best USB-C cables
Android Auto is an absolutely necessity when you’re driving, regardless of whether its up to the store or for a long vacation. These cables will ensure that your phone stays protected, and charged, no matter what.