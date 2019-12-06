Several leaks that have surfaced online recently suggest the Samsung Galaxy S11 will use a 108MP primary camera and could even offer support for 8K video recording. Now, a report published by Bloomberg reaffirms those rumors, claiming that both the Galaxy S11 and the Galaxy Fold successor will feature a 108MP camera.

As per the report, Samsung will introduce the biggest overhaul to the cameras on its flagship smartphones in 2020. The Galaxy S11 will have four camera sensors on the back, including a 108MP primary lens, a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and an ultrawide-angle lens. It will also have a time-of-flight sensor for depth detection, just like the one on the Galaxy Note 10+.

The report further claims Samsung's next foldable phone, which is expected to have a clamshell form factor, will feature the same 108MP camera sensor and telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. It is expected to be officially unveiled alongside the Galaxy S11 series phones in February next year. Sadly, there is little else that we know about the foldable device at this point.

Samsung is expected to use the 5x zoom module developed by Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., which went into production earlier this year. The South Korean conglomerate also owns Corephotonics Ltd., an Israeli company that licensed its zoom tech to Huawei and OPPO.